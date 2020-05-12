Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

The Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter the Bank), pursuant to Article 54 (21 ) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, passed a resolution at the meeting held on 12 May 2020 to purchase 779 726 shares of the Bank with the aim of granting purchased shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries as a deferred part of the 2020 share-based variable remuneration. Shares will be purchased on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange official offer market from 13 May 2020 to 19 May 2020. The acquisition price per share is 0.41 euro.

The purchased shares will be transferred to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries in accordance with the transfer deeds.

This share purchase is not related to the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held in 31 March 2020 to purchase own shares.

