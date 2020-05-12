Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Lens Market - Analysis By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid, Others), Wear Type, Design, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contact lens market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in the year 2019.
Over the recent years, Contact Lens market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by vendors. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and ophthalmic diseases globally, the increasing use of digital screens that affect the eyes and high millennial population have contributed to the growth rate of contact lens market.
These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, growing investment activities across the globe, technological advancements coupled with rising demand for healthcare products propelling the market.
However, the market is expected to witness major fall in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in complete lockdown across countries and the restrictions in movement of non-essential items.
Among the Material type in the Contact Lens industry (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid, & Others), the Silicone Hydrogel is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for silicone hydrogel is that it enhances the oxygen permeability that makes them a good fit for special contact lens designs.
The Americas Contact Lens Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by high prevalence of astigmatism in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil are a lucrative market for contact lens due to their low penetration rate.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 APAC region to witness augmented growth in the forecast period
2.2 Increasing Awareness of Daily Disposable Lenses
3. Global Contact Lens Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Contact Lens Market: Sizing and Forecast
5. Global Contact Lens Market Segmentation By Material
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Contact Lens Market - By Material
5.2 Silicone Hydrogel- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.3 Hydrogel- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.4 Hybrid- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6. Global Contact Lens Market Segmentation By User Preference
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Contact Lens- By Wear Type
6.2 Daily Disposable- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.3 Disposable- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.4 Frequently Replacement- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.5 Conventional Lenses- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7. Global Contact Lens Market Segmentation By Design
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Contact Lens- By Application
7.2 Spherical- Market Size and Forecst (2020-2025)
7.3 Toric- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7.4 Multifocal- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7.5 Cosmetics- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
8. Global Contact Lens Market: Regional Analysis
9. Americas Contact Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)
10. Europe Contact Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)
11. APAC Contact Lens Market: Segmentation By Material, User Preference, Design (2020-2025)
12. Global Contact Lens Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Contact Lens Market Drivers
12.2 Global Contact Lens Market Restraints
12.3 Global Contact Lens Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Contact Lens Market - By Material (Year 2025)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Contact Lens Market - By Wear Type (Year 2025)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Contact Lens Market - By Application (Year-2025)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Contact Lens Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Current & Expected DD SiHy & DD Hydrogel Products & Launches
14.2 Market Share Analysis
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Johnson & Johnson
15.2 Cooper CO. Inc.
15.3 Bausch Health
15.4 Alcon
15.5 Carl Zeiss AG
15.6 HOYA Corporation
15.7 SEED Co. Ltd.
15.8 SynergEyes Inc.
15.9 EssilorLuxottica S.A.
