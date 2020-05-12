Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Diaper Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Size, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Baby Diaper Market was valued at USD 51.68 billion in the year 2019.



Escalating urban population with growing access to internet coupled with rapidly surging smartphones penetration with various ecommerce players investing hefty amounts in expanding their geographical presence, has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Baby Diaper during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Also, rise in the preference of quality and convenient goods by working women in developed and developing nations, increase inconvenience of disposing the disposable diapers, ease of availability of pack of diapers along with offers and discounts on e-commerce websites are the major factors impelling the market growth.



However, the market is expected to witness major fall in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in complete lockdown across countries and the restrictions in movement of non-essential items.



Under the type segment, disposable diapers are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to its attributes of great convenience and disposability. Disposable diapers are safe, convenient and time saving materials proved as a boon for working parents as these are disposable and doesn't require washing cloth nappies for reuse purpose. Therefore, the demand for diapers by the households have been increasing even among the consumers who are less affluent.

Also growing adoption of online shopping among consumers with changing fashion and lifestyle preferences supported by ecommerce majors including Amazon, Alibaba engaged in offering a wide range of products in order to provide better shopping experience with consumers centric website, will be accelerating the Baby Diaper market growth in the coming years.

Medium Size Diapers attained substantial market share under the size segment, chiefly due to higher number of toddlers at global level who are in the weight range for which the medium size diapers are designed.



Among the regions, North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of large consumer base and a number of factors including rising healthcare expenditure of the individuals, growing urbanization and increasing awareness about baby care products in the market. Also, the market is majorly driven by rapidly growing population, an emerging middle consumer class, further compounded by urbanization and the growing need for health and wellness solutions in Asian societies.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Baby Diaper market By Value.

The report analyses Baby Diaper Market By Type (Cloth Diaper, Disposable Diaper, Training Paints, Swim Pants, Biodegradable diaper).

The report assesses the Baby Diaper market By Size (Small and Below Small, Medium, Large, Above Large).

The Global Baby Diaper Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, China, India, South Korea, Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market - by Type, Size and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include P&G, J&J, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Pigeon Corp. & Hengan International, Kao Corporation, Ontex, Unicharm Corporation, Domtar, ABENA.

The report presents the analysis of Baby Diaper market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Baby Diaper Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Baby Diaper Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Baby Diaper Market Segmentation By Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Baby Diaper Market - By Type

5.2 By Cloth Diaper- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 By Disposable Diaper- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 By Training Pants-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 By Swim Pants- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.6 By Biodegradable Diapers- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Baby Diaper Market Segmentation By Size

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Baby Diaper By Size

6.2 By Small & Below Small- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 By Medium- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 By Large- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 By Above Large- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Baby Diaper Market: Regional Analysis



8. North America Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis



10. APAC Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis



11. Global Baby Diaper Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Baby Diaper Market Drivers

11.2 Global Baby Diaper Market Restraints

11.3 Global Baby Diaper Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Baby Diaper Market - By Type (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Baby Diaper Market - By Size (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Baby Diaper Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Pricing Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Johnson & Johnson

14.2 Procter & Gamble Co.

14.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

14.4 Hengan International

14.5 Pigeon Corporation

14.6 Kao Corporation

14.7 Ontex

14.8 Unicharm Corporation

14.9 ABENA

14.10 Domtar



