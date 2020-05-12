Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the videoconferencing industry, "COVID-19 Outbreak: Video Conferencing Demand Rises due to Social-Distancing"



Video conferencing software and video chat applications have seen a huge surge in demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, video conferencing apps saw a record 62 million downloads. Much of the growth is due to increasing adoption of platforms like Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom as businesses switched to remote working to limit the spread of the virus. Zoom was the most downloaded video conferencing app globally in February and March and it continues to see a high number of downloads across the US, EU and UK.



Social-distancing has also meant that people have had to move their social lives online. There has been an increase in the numbers using video conferencing software to connect with friends and family as well as to attend virtual quizzes and exercise classes. The Houseparty app has seen massive growth from users looking to connect with friends. Downloads have been particularly high in European countries affected by lockdowns. In Spain, Houseparty downloads during the week ending March 21st, increased by 2360 times the average weekly number for Q4 2019.



