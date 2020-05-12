May 12, 2020 05:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 12, 2020 at 12:00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200512095638_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-11

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 554 Unit price: 1.625 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,446 Unit price: 1.62 EUR

(3): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 1.63 EUR

(4): Volume: 14,080 Unit price: 1.64 EUR

(5): Volume: 920 Unit price: 1.635 EUR

(6): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.6337 EUR