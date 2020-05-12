NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 12, 2020 at 12:00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200512095638_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-11
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 554 Unit price: 1.625 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,446 Unit price: 1.62 EUR
(3): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 1.63 EUR
(4): Volume: 14,080 Unit price: 1.64 EUR
(5): Volume: 920 Unit price: 1.635 EUR
(6): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.64 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.6337 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
