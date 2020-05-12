Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the glass industry, "COVID-19's Impact on the Glass Packaging Market"



Glass packaging is considered an essential industry by most countries during the pandemic. The industry is seeing increased demand from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. 90% of glass containers are used for food and beverage packaging. There has been increased demand for glass packaging from this sector as well as the pharmaceutical sector as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to greater demand for medicine bottles, food jars and beverage bottles. Demand for glass packaging from cosmetics and perfume manufacturers also remains strong as these are seen as luxuries that some consumers are still happy to buy.



The closure of shops and restaurants has meant there is less recycled glass coming from these sources. This has made consumer recycling of glass even more important to prevent disruption to the supply chain. Many glass packaging manufacturers have called on governments to ensure that regular recycling collections continue during the pandemic so that these materials can be converted into new products. Several glass packaging manufacturers have also partnered with distilleries turning to hand sanitizer production. Companies such as O-I Glass, AGI Glaspac and Gallo Glass have responded to the COVID-19 crisis by producing glass bottles for hand sanitizer to help meet the growing demand for this essential product.



