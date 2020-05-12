|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
12 May 2020
Company Announcement number 36/2020
Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of green properties
Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Stibor3® Green.
The bond will fund loans secured by mortgages in green properties as defined in the Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework.
The Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework is available at: www.rd.dk/Investor.
The characteristics of the new bond are listed in the appendix.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Nr. 36_Aabning af ny STIBOR3 Green maj 2020_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 36-2020_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: