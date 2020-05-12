May 12, 2020 05:04 ET

12 May 2020







Company Announcement number 36/2020

Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of green properties





Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Stibor3® Green.

The bond will fund loans secured by mortgages in green properties as defined in the Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework.

The Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework is available at: www.rd.dk/Investor.

The characteristics of the new bond are listed in the appendix.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.





