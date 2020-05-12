Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Console Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for console games as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.
The global console games market is expected to grow from $40.6 billion in 2019 to about $57.9 billion in 2020. Covid quarantine has presented an opportunity for dedicated console and computer gamers to spend more time with new games in store. However, high penetration of smartphones has increased the demand for mobile gaming as compared to that of console games. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $67.1 billion at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the console games? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Console Games market global report answers all these questions and many more. The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider console games market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the console games market are Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard and EA.
The console games market consists of sales of console games. The console games market is segmented into digital, online/micro-transaction and physical console games.
The console games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is the largest market for Console Games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.
In November 2018, Microsoft has completed the acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment, a game development studio famous for Fallout: New Vegas. Apart from Obsidian, Microsoft has also added game developer InXile to expand its base of game development studios. Obsidian Entertainment Inc. develops role-playing games and functions as a game development studio. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.
The major driving force for the console games market is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world. In 2017, there were 2.21 billion gamers worldwide and the number is expected to reach 2.73 billion by 2021. According to Nielsen, 64% of the general population in the USA are gamers. Esports viewers would also significantly contribute to the growth of console games market as it is estimated that approximately 557 million people will watch Esports by 2021.
Console video game developers are adopting to subscription-based gaming. For example, Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus provide licenses for a few games on monthly rotation basis. The first major subscription program by EA was the EA Access on Xbox One which offered discounts on EA games, a limited number of hours of pre-release play, and a vault of back catalog offerings. Microsoft, in June 2017, released a Netflix-style offering called Game-Pass, for its first-party games and a number of titles from third-party developers and publishers.
A majority of parents around the world are concerned about children being exposed to inappropriate content via video games, therefore, a few regulatory actions have been taken up to standardise the age ratings online. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) provides ratings for video games and apps so parents can make informed choices. Majority of the retailers in across North America carry an ESRB rating.
There has been a rapid growth in the mobile/tablet gaming owing to introduction of new smart phones/tablets with enhanced features to play video games without having to connect an external device/console. For example, the ease of using a mobile phone for multiple purposes such as messaging, internet use, and gaming has led to the maximum adoption of mobiles without having to sit in a fixed location with an external console device. Due to the mobility offered by mobile/tablet based games, console games market may decline. According to the recent data from GMM, Mobile gaming segment was close to 47% of the total revenue of the global games market and is further increasing at a strong growth posing a significant threat to the console games market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Console Games Market Characteristics
3. Console Games Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Console Games Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Console Games Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Console Games Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation Final Segments By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation Final Segments By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Console Games Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Console Games Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Console Games Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Console Games Market
7. China Console Games Market
8. India Console Games Market
9. Japan Console Games Market
10. Australia Console Games Market
11. Indonesia Console Games Market
12. South Korea Console Games Market
13. Western Europe Console Games Market
14. UK Console Games Market
15. Germany Console Games Market
16. France Console Games Market
17. Eastern Europe Console Games Market
18. Russia Console Games Market
19. North America Console Games Market
20. USA Console Games Market
21. South America Console Games Market
22. Brazil Console Games Market
23. Middle East Console Games Market
24. Africa Console Games Market
25. Console Games Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Console Games Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Console Games Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Tencent Games
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Sony Interactive Entertainment
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Microsoft Studios
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Activision Blizzard
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. EA
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Console Games Market
27. Console Games Market Trends And Strategies
28. Console Games Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx9omz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: