Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Machine Interface Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering; Configuration; End-user Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human machine interface market was valued US$ 4.18 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8.77 Bn by 2027.
The growing population and subsequently rising demand of human machine interface product from several industrial verticals have gained significant traction in the past few years, especially across the developing economies such as Asia and Africa. Subsequently, various prominent manufacturers have embraced swift technological advancements, especially the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning-based technologies that assist in improving the performance of substantial industrial assets.
As a result, there has been a surge in the adoption as well as integration of several technology-driven solutions in industrial setups, which monitor, control, optimize, and manage different industrial components, such as machinery, equipment, system, and communication systems. This has generated the demand for a robust, as well as efficient, solution that facilitates the interaction between human and industrial machines; this resulted in the development of the interface between human and machine.
Factors such as the rising adoption of automated industrial solutions and machine learning technologies continue to drive the growth of the embedded human machine interface market. The embedded interface aids in the seamless management of sophisticated industrial machinery. Further, the growing focus of several sectors on improving their manufacturing efficiencies through continuous monitoring and improved control of industrial assets also continues to drive the growth of the human machine interface market across the developing economies. However, the high cost of installation and lack of awareness restrict the market growth across a few African countries.
Globally, the market players operating in the human-machine interface market offer a broad range of products, accessories, and software. As a result, based on the offering, the global human machine interface market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Moreover, the market for hardware is further segmented into panel-based, PC-based, and others, whereas the market based on software is sub segmented into on-premises and cloud. By configuration, the global human machine interface market is bifurcated into stand-alone and embedded. The human-machine interface has a profound scope of application across numerous industry verticals; however, for the study scope primarily includes energy & power, general manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and automotive, among other end-user industries.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Human Machine Interface Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Human Machine Interface Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising adoption of industrial automation solution across different industry vertical
5.1.2 Growing emphasis towards efficient monitoring and optimizing of industrial machinery
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Installation costs and lack of awareness among developing countries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Lucrative developing economies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Operation of real-time data driven human machine interface enabled plants and machinery
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Human Machine Interface - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Human Machine Interface Market Overview
6.2 Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking
7. Human Machine Interface Market Analysis - By Offering
7.1 Overview
7.2 Human Machine Interface Market, By Offering (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Hardware: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3.3 PC Based
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 PC Based: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3.4 Panel Based
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 Panel Based: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3.5 Others
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 Others: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Software
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Software: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4.3 On-premise
7.4.3.1 Overview
7.4.3.2 On-premise: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4.4 Cloud
7.4.4.1 Overview
7.4.4.2 Cloud: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Service
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Service: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Human Machine Interface Market Analysis - By Configuration
8.1 Overview
8.2 Human Machine Interface Market, By Configuration (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Stand-alone
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Stand-alone: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Embedded
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Embedded: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Human Machine Interface Market Analysis - By End-user Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Human Machine Interface Market, By End-user Industry (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Energy & Power
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Energy & Power: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 General Manufacturing
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 General Manufacturing: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.6 Automotive
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Automotive: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others: Human Machine Interface Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Human Machine Interface Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Human Machine Interface Market
10.3 Europe: Human Machine Interface Market
10.4 Asia-Pacific: Human Machine Interface Market
10.5 Middle East & Africa: Human Machine Interface Market
10.6 South America: Human Machine Interface Market
11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development
12.4 Merger and Acquisition
13. Key Company Profiles
13.1 ABB Ltd.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 General Electric Company
13.3 Honeywell International Inc.
13.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
13.5 Schneider Electric SE
13.6 Siemens AG
13.7 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
13.8 Kontron S&T AG
13.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.10 Advantech Co. Ltd.
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0vodg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
