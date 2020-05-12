Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Condition Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Monitoring Technique; Offering; Deployment; Monitoring Process; and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global machine condition monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,640.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,922.0 million by 2027. With the presence of several well-established and emerging players, the machine condition monitoring market is experiencing a steady growth rate over the years and is expected to continue a similar growth trend with substantial revenue during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of market players globally is a crucial advantage for the market to propel over the years. However, the longer lifespan of these types of monitoring hardware solutions is a restricting factor for the growth of machine condition monitoring market.



Based on geography and their subsequent countries, the machine condition monitoring market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The historical trends, current trends, and future outlook of the market players and the end-users, facilitate the analysis of the machine condition monitoring market.



North America dominated the machine condition monitoring market, followed by Europe and APAC. The dominance of North America is majorly attributed to the presence of large industrial sectors in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US accounts for the largest share in the region, which is attributable to the existence of well-established and emerging condition monitoring solution providers. Additionally, the country dominates the region with the power of a significantly higher number of manufacturing facilities across its borders. Canadian manufacturers also showcase a similar trend, which has led to the adoption of a significantly higher volume of condition monitoring solutions. However, as the lifespan of the monitoring hardware is longer, the demand for the same is limited to new manufacturing plants. This is expected to slow down the year-on-year growth of the machine condition monitoring market in the region.



ASL Limited, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., National Instruments, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation, Schaeffler Technologies, SKF, and Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies are among the key players present in the machine condition monitoring market. Several other players are also operating in the global machine condition monitoring market, and are contributing substantial revenues towards the growth of market.



Overall size of the global machine condition monitoring market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global machine condition monitoring market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the machine condition monitoring market based on all segmentation provided for the global region. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the machine condition monitoring industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Machine Condition Monitoring Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Solutions in Manufacturing Facilities

5.1.2 Accentuating Awareness among End Users in Developing Countries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Maintenance and Lifespan of Machine Condition Monitoring Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technologies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Embedded Sensors and Smart Wireless Communication to Revolutionize the Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Machine Condition Monitoring Market Overview

6.2 Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Machine Condition Monitoring Market Analysis - By Monitoring Technique

7.1 Overview

7.2 Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Monitoring Technique (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Vibration Monitoring

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Vibration Monitoring: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Thermography

7.4.1 Thermography: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Oil Analysis

7.5.1 Oil Analysis: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Corrosion Monitoring

7.6.1 Corrosion Monitoring: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Ultrasound Emission

7.7.1 Ultrasound Emission: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Motor Current Analysis

7.8.1 Motor Current Analysis: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Machine Condition Monitoring Market Analysis - By Offering

8.1 Overview

8.2 Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Offering (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Hardware

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hardware: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Vibration Sensors

8.3.3.1 Vibration Sensors: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.4 Proximity Probes

8.3.4.1 Proximity Probes: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.5 Tachometer

8.3.5.1 Tachometer: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.6 Infrared Sensors

8.3.6.1 Infrared Sensors: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.7 Spectrometer

8.3.7.1 Spectrometer: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.8 Ultrasound Detectors

8.3.8.1 Ultrasound Detectors: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.9 Corrosion Probes

8.3.9.1 Corrosion Probes: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.10 Other

8.3.10.1 Other: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Software

8.4.1 Software: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.2 Data Integrator

8.4.3 Diagnosis Reporting

8.4.4 Order Tracking Analysis

8.4.5 Parameter Calculation



9. Machine Condition Monitoring Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Cloud: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 On-Premise

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 On-Premise: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Machine Condition Monitoring Market Analysis - By Monitoring Process

10.1 Overview

10.2 Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Monitoring Process (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Online Condition Monitoring

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Online Condition Monitoring: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Portable Condition Monitoring

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Portable Condition Monitoring: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Machine Condition Monitoring Market Analysis - By End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By End User (2019 and 2027)

11.3 Oil & Gas

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Oil & Gas: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.4 Power Generation

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Power Generation: Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.5 Automotive

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Automotive: Machine Condition Monitoring Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.6 Aerospace & Defense

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Aerospace & Defense: Machine Condition Monitoring Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.7 Food & Beverage

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Food & Beverage: Machine Condition Monitoring Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.8 Manufacturing

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Manufacturing: Machine Condition Monitoring Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.9 Other

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Other: Machine Condition Monitoring Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



12. Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Geographic Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America: Machine Condition Monitoring Market

12.3 Europe: Machine Condition Monitoring Market)

12.4 APAC: Machine Condition Monitoring Market

12.5 MEA: Machine Condition Monitoring Market

12.6 SAM: Machine Condition Monitoring Market



13. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

13.1 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Machine Condition Monitoring Market

13.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Initiative

14.3 New Development



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Honeywell International Inc.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

15.3 General Electric Company

15.4 Emerson Electric Co.

15.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

15.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

15.7 SKF

15.8 Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies

15.9 ALS Limited

15.10 National Instruments Corporation



16. Appendix

16.1 About the Publisher

16.2 Word Index



