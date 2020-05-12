Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosome Diagnostics and Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Service; Application; & End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market was valued at US$ 41.63 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 358.91 million by 2027.



Driving factors of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market are greater precision and advantages over traditional methods of diagnosis and therapeutics and increasing number of research activities in the field of exosomes. However, poor infrastructure and lack of expertise required for isolation of exosomes are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Exosomes are distinct populations of tiny membranous vesicles, released into the extracellular space by most cells, which get eventually accumulated in the body fluid circulation. By acting as cellular messengers, they play a role in vital physiological functions by transporting information between different cell types. Several healthcare organizations and industry players are implementing constructive strategies to boost the research and development pertaining to exosome applications. For instance, in October 2019, the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization, launched a new range of human-derived cell-specific exosomes to serve as reference materials for boosting drug and diagnostics development activities.



The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics segmented by application, product, and end user. The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, by application, is further segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Also, the diagnostic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on product, the market is sub segmented into instruments, reagents, and software. The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the software segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is further segmented into cancer institute, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The cancer institute segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to register the fastest growth.



A few essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are European Medical Association, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and European Federation of Pharmaceuticals Industries Associations.



