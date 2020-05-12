New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893060/?utm_source=GNW



The Ireland data center market comprises over 35 operational colocation facilities. As colocation have started gaining traction in the last 3-5 years, hyperscale services have been dominating in Ireland. The Increasing hyperscale investments will boost ODM server revenue in the market. Mission critical and high performance server systems are likely to grow owing to the implementation IoT related technology.



The market share of AI-based servers in Ireland has witnessed a 10?15% increase in growth in the last few years. The increase in OPEX is expected to shift the focus to lithium-ion UPS systems during the forecast period. Facebook install 48VDC powered UPS systems as their adoption in data centers prevent a 5?10% power loss during electricity conversions.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Ireland. Offers market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:



• The adoption of cloud computing services in Ireland has experienced a considerable growth in data volumes. Irish businesses are expected to witness a surge of over 70% in data consumption in next 3-4 years.

• The growing demand for hyperscale facilities is boosting investments in submarine cable deployment projects in Ireland.

• Dublin has emerged as a cloud computing hub. Witnessed the presence of major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM.

• The availability of favorable government support in terms of schemes is driving data center construction in Ireland.

• The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has driven data traffic in Ireland.

• Ireland aims to generate 16% of energy through renewable energy sources by 2020, which is likely to reach 55% by 2030.



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report offers a descriptive analysis of the Ireland data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generator Market

o Transfer Switches and Switchgear

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Dublin

o Other Cities



