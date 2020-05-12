Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Drug Discovery Market By Component (Software v/s Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others), By Drug Type (Small Molecule v/s Large Molecule), By Application, By Diseases, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global AI In Drug Discovery Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The Global AI In Drug Discovery Market is driven by the growing need to shorten the drug discovery process in order to get drugs faster for treating various chronic and viral diseases. Additionally, AI helps in understanding the mechanism of disease, establishing biomarkers and generating data or models for the drug discovery process and thereby expected to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities and software launches by the major market players is expected to spur the market through 2025.
The Global AI In Drug Discovery Market is segmented based on component, technology, drug type, application, diseases, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the continuous software advancements that caters to the requirements of the healthcare industry. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into target identification, in silico drug design, drug development, big data analytics, prediction of study risks, patient matching and others.
The drug development segment is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years. This can be ascribed to the role of AI in designing drugs, setting up preclinical experiments and running clinical trials. Based on disease, the market can be grouped into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, others. The immune-oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast years on account of the growing demand for effective cancer treatment drugs.
Regionally, the AI in drug discovery market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the overall AI in drug discovery market owing to the early adoption of technologies and well developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Major players operating in the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Pfizer, Merck, GSK, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Abbvie, Elli Lilly, Atomwise, Inc, Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, Envisagenics, OWKIN, Inc., Verge Genomics and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in 2016, IBM along with Pfizer launched IBM Watson, a cloud based platform for drug discovery. IBM Watson allows users to analyze personal medical data such as medical reports and helps the researchers in identifying relationship between potential medical data using dynamic visualizations.
Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The author calculated the market size of the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Software v/s Services)
5.2.2. By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others)
5.2.3. By Drug Type (Small Molecule v/s Large Molecule)
5.2.4. By Application (Target Identification, In Silico Drug Design, Drug Development, Big Data Analytics, Prediction Of Study Risks, Patient Matching, Others)
5.2.5. By Diseases (Immuno-oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Others)
5.2.6. By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes)
5.2.7. By Company (2019)
5.2.8. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Asia-Pacific AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. IBM Corporation
13.2. Microsoft Corporation
13.3. Google Inc.
13.4. NVIDIA Corporation
13.5. Pfizer
13.6. Merck
13.7. GSK
13.8. Novartis
13.9. AstraZeneca
13.10. Abbvie
13.11. Elli Lilly
13.12. Atomwise, Inc
13.13. Deep Genomics
13.14. Cloud Pharmaceuticals
13.15. Exscientia
13.16. Cyclica
13.17. Numerate
13.18. Envisagenics
13.19. OWKIN, Inc.
13.20. Verge Genomics
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b3nwz
