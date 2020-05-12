Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Drug Discovery Market By Component (Software v/s Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others), By Drug Type (Small Molecule v/s Large Molecule), By Application, By Diseases, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI In Drug Discovery Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The Global AI In Drug Discovery Market is driven by the growing need to shorten the drug discovery process in order to get drugs faster for treating various chronic and viral diseases. Additionally, AI helps in understanding the mechanism of disease, establishing biomarkers and generating data or models for the drug discovery process and thereby expected to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities and software launches by the major market players is expected to spur the market through 2025.



The Global AI In Drug Discovery Market is segmented based on component, technology, drug type, application, diseases, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the continuous software advancements that caters to the requirements of the healthcare industry. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into target identification, in silico drug design, drug development, big data analytics, prediction of study risks, patient matching and others.



The drug development segment is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years. This can be ascribed to the role of AI in designing drugs, setting up preclinical experiments and running clinical trials. Based on disease, the market can be grouped into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, others. The immune-oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast years on account of the growing demand for effective cancer treatment drugs.



Regionally, the AI in drug discovery market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the overall AI in drug discovery market owing to the early adoption of technologies and well developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Major players operating in the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Pfizer, Merck, GSK, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Abbvie, Elli Lilly, Atomwise, Inc, Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, Envisagenics, OWKIN, Inc., Verge Genomics and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in 2016, IBM along with Pfizer launched IBM Watson, a cloud based platform for drug discovery. IBM Watson allows users to analyze personal medical data such as medical reports and helps the researchers in identifying relationship between potential medical data using dynamic visualizations.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market based on component, technology, drug type, application, diseases, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global AI In Drug Discovery Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software v/s Services)

5.2.2. By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others)

5.2.3. By Drug Type (Small Molecule v/s Large Molecule)

5.2.4. By Application (Target Identification, In Silico Drug Design, Drug Development, Big Data Analytics, Prediction Of Study Risks, Patient Matching, Others)

5.2.5. By Diseases (Immuno-oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Others)

5.2.6. By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes)

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.2.8. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa AI in Drug Discovery Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. IBM Corporation

13.2. Microsoft Corporation

13.3. Google Inc.

13.4. NVIDIA Corporation

13.5. Pfizer

13.6. Merck

13.7. GSK

13.8. Novartis

13.9. AstraZeneca

13.10. Abbvie

13.11. Elli Lilly

13.12. Atomwise, Inc

13.13. Deep Genomics

13.14. Cloud Pharmaceuticals

13.15. Exscientia

13.16. Cyclica

13.17. Numerate

13.18. Envisagenics

13.19. OWKIN, Inc.

13.20. Verge Genomics



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b3nwz

