Dublin, May 12, 2020 -- The "Global Cloud Gaming Market By Type (Video Streaming v/s File Streaming), By Offering (Infrastructure v/s Game Platform Services), By Type of Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Others), By Deployment Mode, By Gaming System , By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The Global Cloud Gaming Market is driven by the increasing smartphone proliferation and internet penetration. Additionally, advancements in cloud computing, GPU as a service, OTT gaming services, among others are further anticipated to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending by the governments in different countries especially in developing economies for the development of 5G infrastructure is expected to foster the growth of the market through 2025.



The Global Cloud Gaming Market can be segmented based on type, offering, type of device, deployment mode, gaming system, end-users, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into video streaming and file streaming. The video streaming segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years since it allows users to play games anywhere and, on any platform, if they are connected to internet. Based on type of device, the market can be fragmented into smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, PCs & laptops, smart TVs, head mounted displays and others. The smartphones segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its cost effectiveness.



Regionally, the cloud gaming market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Cloud Gaming Market include Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Sony Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Jump Gaming, Paperspace, Vortex, Playgiga, Activision Publishing, Inc., Playkey, Loudplay, Electronic Arts Inc., Blacknut, Hatch and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Cloud Gaming Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Cloud Gaming Market based on type, offering, type of device, deployment mode, gaming system, end-users, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cloud Gaming Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cloud Gaming Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cloud Gaming Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Cloud Gaming Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Gaming Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

5.2. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

5.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Cloud Gaming Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Video Streaming v/s File Streaming)

6.2.2. By Offering (Infrastructure (Compute, Memory, Storage) v/s Game Platform Services (Content Services, PC Services))

6.2.3. By Type of Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PCs & Laptops

Smart TVs, Head Mounted Displays, Others)

6.2.4. By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud)

6.2.5. By Gaming System (G-Cluster, PlayStation, Stream my game, steam in home streaming, Remote Play, Others)

6.2.6. By End Users (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, Hardcore Gamers)

6.2.7. By Company (2019)

6.2.8. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Cloud Gaming Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Cloud Gaming Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Cloud Gaming Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Cloud Gaming Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Cloud Gaming Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Nvidia Corporation

14.2. Intel Corporation

14.3. Google LLC

14.4. Microsoft Corporation

14.5. Amazon

14.6. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

14.7. Sony Corporation

14.8. IBM Corporation

14.9. Tencent Holdings Ltd

14.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

14.11. Jump Gaming

14.12. Paperspace

14.13. Vortex

14.14. Playgiga

14.15. Activision Publishing, Inc.

14.16. Playkey

14.17. Loudplay

14.18. Electronic Arts Inc.

14.19. Blacknut

14.20. Hatch



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



