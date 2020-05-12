Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Automation System Market By Component (Software, Service, Solution), By Algorithm (Behavioral v/s Proactive), By Technology (Network Technology v/s Wireless Technology),By Type, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Home Automation System Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The Global Home Automation System Market is driven by the growing awareness pertaining to use of energy efficient systems. Additionally, growing safety concerns among households is further expected to propel the growth of the market over the next few years. Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches by the major players is expected to spur the growth of the market through 2025.



The Global Home Automation System Market can be segmented based on component, algorithm, technology, type, application, company and region. Based on algorithm, the market can be bifurcated into behavioral and proactive. The proactive algorithm segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since these are equipped with displays and web software packages which provide additional information to the consumers. These include information such as energy use trends, household baseline energy use information, among others.



Regionally, the home automation system market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Home Automation System Market include Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens AG, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, ABB Ltd., Control4 Corp., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Lutron Electronics, Savant Systems LLC., Zigbee alliance, AMX LLC (Harman), Tyco International Ltd., Nortek Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nest Labs Inc., United Technologies Corporation and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Home Automation System Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Home Automation System Market based on component, algorithm, technology, type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Home Automation System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Home Automation System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Home Automation System Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Home Automation System Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gn74yq

