The Germany data center market witnessed the construction of around 25 new projects in 2019. Colocation providers dominate the market, with continued wholesale colocation take-up by cloud and enterprise data center service providers in Germany. Approximately 80% of facilities in Germany have adopted DCIM solutions. The adoption of automated DCIM solutions will grow in the near future as they reduce human interference to handle critical tasks. Automation is helping extensive facilities to reduce operational costs by 25%. The region is likely to witness the increased penetration of infrastructure level monitoring, such as UPS battery monitoring solutions. Intelligent security systems such as AI-based monitoring systems is expected to grow, which is likely to reduce the use of card-based access control in data centers.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



Key Deliverable



• An assessment of the investment in the market by colocation services, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Impact of COVID-19

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

• Data center Colocation market in Germany

• Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing in Germany

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Germany data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the Germany data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest growth trends, potential opportunities, and restraints, and future prospects for the data center Germany market

• Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Key Highlights of the Report:

• In 2019, Germany witnessed investment in around 25 new facility projects

• CloudHQ NDC Data Center, and Vantage Data Center are the new entrants planning to build multiple hyperscale facilities

• The presence of facilities in populated areas is likely to increase concerns over carbon emission, which is likely to boost the adoption of efficient generator systems.

• Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to drive the growth in region during 2019?2025

• The adoption of redundant rack PDUs of over 10 kW power capacity in the high-density environment will be a significant boost to the region.

• The German market has a strong potential for modular/prefabricated facilities among edge facility deployment.



Germany Data Center Market Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the German data center market investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in facilities. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generator Market

o Transfer Switches and Switchgear

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Frankfurt

o Other Cities



Key Market Players

Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Arista

• Broadcom

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

Construction Contractors

• Arup

• M+W Group

• Winthrop Engineering

• Lupp Group

• WBS Group

• STS Group

• Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center)

• Callaghan Engineering

• Zech Group

• Max Bögl Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Climaventa

• Cummins

• Eaton

• KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)

• Kohler SDMO

• Legrand

• MTU On Site Energy

• Riello UPS

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Vertiv

•

Investors

• CloudHQ

• Colt Data Centre Services

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Global Switch

• HLkomm

• Keyweb

• NDC Data Center

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Vantage Data Center (Etix Everywhere)



Target Audience:

o Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

o Datacenter Construction Contractors

o Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

o New Entrants

o Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

o Corporate and Governments Agencies

