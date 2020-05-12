



London, May 12, 2020

STEYR, the premium short-liner agricultural brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), has received the prestigious Platinum Award in the 2020 MUSE Design Awards Competition in the Concept Design category. Conferred by a jury composed of renowned international design professionals and leading industry specialists, the STEYR Konzept succeeded in a field of some 3,000 entrants. The MUSE Creative and MUSE Design Awards, established by the International Awards Associate Inc., recognize the achievements of design professionals from around the world hailing from a range of disciplines.

Combining innovative technologies in a unique, sustainable and potentially zero emission package, STEYR, in partnership with sister powertrain brand FPT Industrial, created the STEYR Konzept, which encapsulates a future vision for agricultural machinery.

Conceived by CNH Industrial’s Design Center, the concept is characterized by a completely fresh design approach and is a distinct departure from conventional tractor design. Every element is functional yet stylish, and the fluid design lines convey a technologically advanced approach. Key STEYR styling cues have been integrated and reinterpreted with a futuristic slant, such as the traditional external white cab structure and the inclusion of an asymmetrical grille. The cab’s minimalist design language is complemented by advanced display projection technology. Key operating parameters are projected onto the front transparent screens to enhance overall operator visibility and access to at-a-glance information. This customer centric design is focused on reducing operator fatigue and improving overall productivity.

The STEYR Konzept’s technology is as groundbreaking as its design. Featuring innovative architecture developed by FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial, the tractor employs a serial hybrid approach whereby the diesel engine, a compact 4.5-liter 4-cylinder unit, works at optimal speed as an energy generator, charging batteries. The engine is disconnected from the wheels, and traction is provided by four independent electric motors directly installed in the wheel hubs. Depending on the application, the concept can achieve a 10% fuel saving versus pure diesel.

This study is an important investigation into the future of tractor design, that blends a unique combination of technologies and functionality into an environmentally friendly, efficient and fully functional machine.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments