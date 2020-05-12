– Celebrate International Nurses Day today by purchasing limited edition t-shirts and masks, with proceeds going to The Frontline Fund in support of 150+ hospital foundations across Canada –

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline healthcare workers continue to have our backs, and now it’s time for us to have theirs! In celebration of International Nurses Day and in recognition of Canada’s frontline healthcare professionals, Rogers Sports & Media today launches the Hearts and Smiles national campaign. Canadians can purchase limited edition Hearts and Smiles t-shirts and masks online at heartsandsmiles.ca , with proceeds going to The Frontline Fund .

“The bravery, resilience and dedication exhibited by nurses, doctors, hospital administrators, paramedics, PSWs, and the entire frontline healthcare community has been nothing short of heroic,” said Jordan Banks, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “It’s both an honour and a privilege to use our sports and media megaphone to raise awareness and funds in support of our Canadian healthcare warriors as they continue the fight to flatten the curve.”

The one-day media blitz is happening today across all of Rogers Sports & Media’s assets – 56 radio stations, 29 community channels, 23 TV stations, and hundreds of digital channels – with on-air personalities chatting about the campaign and posting to their social media accounts.

Proceeds from Hearts and Smiles are going to The Frontline Fund, which supports 150+ hospital foundations across Canada. The national charity provides healthcare workers with personal protective equipment and supplies and supports national clinical drug trials and vaccine development.

“The impact COVID-19 is having on our healthcare workers is unprecedented,” said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners Foundation, a member of the steering committee for The Frontline Fund. “They are putting themselves at risk and sacrificing their physical and mental health, precious time with loved ones, and much more to keep us safe. We know the government is doing all it can to support, but they can’t do it alone.”

Limited edition Hearts and Smiles t-shirts (available in unisex sizes from S to 3XL) and masks are available in black and white. T-shirts sell for $30 each, a t-shirt & mask combo sells for $40, and a 10-pack of masks is available for $90 (all prices include shipping). T-shirts and masks will continue to be available for purchase beyond today, until supplies last.