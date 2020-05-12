STOCKHOLM – May 12, 2020 – ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence, today announced the strengthening of its board of directors. Martin Ingvar, Professor of Integrative Medicine at Karolinska Institute Sweden and founding member of International Consortium for Health Outcome Measurements (ICHOM), was elected as new member of the board at the annual general meeting.

The company will soon enter the rapidly emerging digital pathology market with its first prostate cancer screening product, that will help pathologists to rapidly identify biopsies containing cancer tissue in a collection of samples. [ADM1] This way, pathologists will be able to focus their time on what is important: analyzing and grading prostate biopsy samples containing cancerous areas. ContextVision’s second product will not only distinguish between cancer and non-cancer samples, but also utilize artificial intelligence to analyze each biopsy specimen and grade it according to how aggressive its tumor cells are. This will contribute to eliminating subjectivity as an element of the diagnostic assessment, and help [ADM2] determine the appropriate therapeutic treatment strategy and recommendation for the patient.

"ContextVision has a long engineering history and is remarkably successful on the world market. I hope to contribute to the vision that technology should serve healthcare and promote a transition to improved practices and better outcomes for patients," says Martin Ingvar.

"We warmly welcome Dr. Martin Ingvar to our board of directors,” says Erik Danielsen, Chairman of the board.

"Dr. Ingvar brings with him a unique blend of clinical experience and vision for how healthcare services may be delivered in the future, in an increasingly digitalized clinical setting. Dr. Ingvar’s input will be highly synergistic with our own vision, supporting our efforts to develop a family of cutting-edge diagnostic outcome products. We believe our new products in digital pathology may soon contribute to a higher quality in healthcare services worldwide. Treatment recommendations will increasingly be based on a more operator-independent diagnostic platform, combined with extrapolation treatment outcome data for similar patients assembled from several international databanks. We believe this approach will eventually allow for more optimal treatment recommendations, especially for patients in geographically more remote healthcare centers."

