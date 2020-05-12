Selbyville, Delaware, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant-based food and beverage market registered remuneration of $42,258.97 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow profusely over 2020-2025. The growth can be credited to the rising urbanization, improving healthcare services, increasing vegan population, and mounting awareness regarding environmental crisis. Robust presence of vivid kinds of plant-based food and beverages and flavors in the market is also potentially boosting the market growth. Additionally, increasing vegan population asking for plant based beverages and food products is poised to bolster the industry outlook over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the research report encompasses accurate and precise information about the market which is required by e-commerce players, government and policy makers, plant-based food and beverage vendors, and others. Further, it includes initiatives undertaken by various manufacturers operating in the global market to score an edge over the market rivals.

However, the massive outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the disruption of global economy. It has also negatively impacted several businesses, and the worldwide plant-based food and beverage industry is also expected to bear the brunt of the same in the upcoming years.

Based on the product segmentation, the plant-based food and beverage industry is sub-segmented into plant-based meat and plant-based dairy. The plant-based meat products are touted to account for optimum share over the years driven by the shifting consumer preference towards products that are cruelty-free and are less toxic for the environment.

Plant-based food and beverage market is highly diversified and holds prominence in the developed and emerging regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. In this regard, the Asia Pacific plant-based food and beverage industry is projected to continue its hold in the market over the mentioned timeframe ascribing to the large vegan and vegetarian consumer base. Moreover, countries like India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and brazil are likely to emerge as lucrative grounds for plant-based and beverage.

Global pant-based food and beverage market is fragmented into product type, source type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Product Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Plant-based meat

Plant-based dairy

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Source Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Soy

Wheat

Almond

Others

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Thailand

South Korea

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Just Inc.

Danone

Tofurky

Beyond Meat Inc.

The Vegetarian Butcher

Blue Diamond Growers

Impossible Foods

LightLife

Daiya Food Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Related Report:

Plant Based Ingredients Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Plant Based Ingredients Market may exceed USD 13.5 trillion by 2025; according to a new research report. Growing consumer preferences for vegan diet along with rising inclination towards organic ingredients should stimulate plant based ingredients market. These are low-calorie food with high fiber & protein content and are easily digestible. Rising enviornmental concerns, health awareness and consumer focus on nutritional and healthy diet will stimulate the plant based ingredients market growth.

Europe wheat based ingredients market from bakery & snacks applications may expect gains at above 7.5% by the end of forecast period owing to increasing demand for ready to eat food products. Increasing technological advancements has allowed manufacturers to focus on experimentation of baked goods consisting of whole wheat and gluten-free fiber.

