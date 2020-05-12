Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetic Market Global Forecast by Products, Technology, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In medicine, a prosthetic is an artificial device that replaces human body parts such as hands, legs, knee, ankle, hip, elbow, etc. Prosthetic helps people to resume their normal functions with the use of artificial limbs. A suitable prosthesis is one that is a unique combination of appropriate materials, design, alignment, and construction to match the functional needs of the individual. It means limbs equipped with artificial, which works efficiently and resembles the original in appearance. The report titled Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market will be US$ 2.72 Billion by 2025.



Orthopedic Prosthetics refers to the fields of design, identification, manufacturing, and fitting of custom made artificial limbs in patients with missing limbs due to accidental injuries, a congenital condition, trauma, etc. Orthopedic prosthetic products nowadays have improved usability, comfort, wear as well as tear resistance because of the advancement in manufacturing and designing techniques.



In recent years, technological advancement in the field of Medical devices, especially in Orthopedics prosthetics, is one of the growth factors of this market. Moreover, rising sports injuries, lifestyle diseases like Diabetes give traction to the orthopedic prosthetic market globally.



Region-wise, North American countries are one of the leading markets. Apart from that, European and Asia - Pacific's countries are gaining market share during the forecast period (2020-2025). In terms of technology, we have studied complete insights on technologies like, Electric powered, Conventional as well as Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics.



The report titled Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Market by Products (Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Prosthetic Liners, Others), Technology (Electric Powered Technology, Hybrid Technology, Conventional Technology), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Company Analysis (Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Hanger Inc., ssur, Ottobock Healthcare) provides an all-encompassing analysis on the global orthopedic prosthetics market.



Lower Extremity Prosthetics Dominates



In this report, we have covered market by Products: Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Prosthetic Liners, Others. Lower extremity prosthetics are the dominating segment in the global orthopedic prosthetics market.



North America is the Leading Market



In this report, we have shown complete insight of the global orthopedic prosthetics market by world regions. The covered market by regions is; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is the primary world region in the Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Market.



Electric Powered Technology holds the key



Three technologies have been studied thoroughly in this report; namely electric powered technology, hybrid technology, conventional technology. According to the research, it is found that electric powered technology is the future.



Company Analysis



All the companies have been studied from two points

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Company Insights

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Hanger Inc.

ssur

Ottobock Healthcare

By Products - Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Prosthetic Liners

Others

By Technology - Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

Electric Powered Technology

Hybrid Technology

Conventional Technology

By Regions - Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market



6. Market Share - Global Orthopedic Prosthetics

6.1 Products

6.2 Technology

6.3 Regions



7. Products - Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

7.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics

7.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics

7.3 Prosthetic Liners

7.4 Others



8. Technology - Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

8.1 Electric Powered Technology

8.2 Hybrid Technology

8.3 Conventional Technology



9. Regions - Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Zimmer Biomet

10.1.1 Recent Developments

10.1.2 Sales

10.2 Stryker Corporation

10.2.1 Recent Developments

10.2.2 Sales

10.3 Hanger Inc.

10.3.1 Recent Developments

10.3.2 Sales

10.4 SSUR

10.4.1 Recent Developments

10.4.2 Sales



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibqeu5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900