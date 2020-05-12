Pune, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carotenoids market size is predicted to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of diabetes and eye disorders will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing inclination towards functional foods and supplements will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, and Others), By Application (Animal feed, Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetic, and Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Synthetic and Natural), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026” the market size stood at USD 1.40 billion in 2018. The rising utilization of carotenoids in the treatment of diabetes and other lifestyle disorders will have a positive impact on the market.

Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To Get Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/carotenoids-market-100180







List of Key Companies Operating in the Carotenoids Market are;

Allied Biotech Corporation

Algatechologies

BASF SE



Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Color House

DÖHLER GmbH



ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd.

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LycoRed

Novus International Inc.

Sensient Technologies

Synthite Industries Ltd



Market Driver:

Preeminent Use of Carotenoids in Industrial Application to Promote Growth

The high utilization of beta-carotene, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lycopene, and lutein in various industry applications will foster healthy growth of the market. The high demand for carotenoids from the food & beverage and cosmetics industry will boost the carotenoids market growth. The growing approval of innovative pigments by regulatory bodies will favor the growth of the market. For instance, Phycocyanin from Arthrospira extracts was approved for use in candy, chewing gum, and other types for confection in the U.S. in 2013 and 2014 by the U.S.

Food and Drug Administration. The rising application of carotenoids in the food and beverage industry for the processing of dietary supplements and food products such as dairy, bakery, beverages, and others. The growing inclination towards organic food will impel manufactures to adopt carotenoids in the production, which, in turn, will accelerate the carotenoids market share. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of natural food among consumers will contribute positively to the growth of the market. In addition, the prospering food and beverage industry along with ever-increasing food demand will consequently spur business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/carotenoids-market-100180





Regional Analysis:



Stellar Demand for Organic Food Products to Boost Market in Europe

The market in Europe generated a revenue of USD 579.90 million in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the well-established cosmetics industry. The growing demand for carotenoids in the food and beverage industry will support the growth in the region. The high demand for organic and natural food will spur opportunities for the market in Europe. The emphasis on food quality, safety, social convenience, and sustainability will augment the growth of the market in Europe. Vitamin A deficiency in people will incite the use of carotenoids in food, which in turn will aid the expansion of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about the benefits of carotenoids. The escalating demand for natural food products will promote the healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.



Key Development:

March 2019: GacLife, a leading nature beverage brand announced that it has introduced five new daily health beverages, which include the highest amount of antioxidant carotenoids to provide powerful antioxidant protection for the whole body.

August 2018: BASF, a global supplier of innovative feed additives for livestock announced the launch of Lucantin NXT carotenoid formulations. This product is designed with high homogeneity, outstanding stability, and long shelf life while maintaining egg yolk and broiler skin coloring efficacy.



Quick Buy - Food & Beverages Carotenoids Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100180





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/ Related Markets Colorants Market Dietary Supplements Market Analysis on Feed and Aquaculture Industry Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Carotenoids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Beta-carotene Lutein Lycopene Astaxanthin Zeaxanthin Canthaxanthin Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Synthetic Natural Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Animal Feed Foods & Beverages Dietary Supplements Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Carotenoids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Beta-carotene Lutein Lycopene Astaxanthin Zeaxanthin Canthaxanthin Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Synthetic Natural Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Animal Feed Foods & Beverages Dietary Supplements Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/carotenoids-market-100180







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast and other microbes), By Application (Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Beta Glucan Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Yeast, Mushroom, Cereals, and Microalgae), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Type (1,3 Beta Glucan, 1,4 Beta Glucan, and 1,6 Beta Glucan), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/carotenoids-market-9235

