Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Purifier Market Global Forecast by Technology, Distribution Channels, End User, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water purifier market has grown extensively in recent years and it is projected to continue its growth in the future too. The water purifier is used to remove impurities from the water such as toxins, bacteria, chemicals, harmful gases, suspended solids, and other impurities from the water and make it safe for drinking. Water purifier's minimize and decrease the chance of acquiring waterborne diseases, thereBy making the water ideal for residential and commercial drinking. According to the report, the Global Water Purifier Market is expected to reach US$ 64.86 Billion By the year 2026.



The main factors contributing to the growth of the global water purifier market are increasing disposable income, growing incidences of waterborne diseases, the rapid growth of population, declining levels of potable water along with rapid urbanization and growing industrialization. Around the world government initiatives, water safety policy and the various subsidiaries are also propelling the global water purifier market.



Despite so many growth factors recent coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the sales of water purifier devices. As almost all the countries are in lockdown and only essential services allowed. This has brought the water purifier market to a grinding halt. Despite, growing demand for packaged drinking water is a major factor that limits the market growth. Low market penetration in rural areas is another major challenge for the water purifier market growth.



The innovation in water purifier technology has enabled many market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Huge investments in research and development activities have led to the growth in water purifiers market. Besides, product innovations in water purifiers, and marketing & positioning strategies are expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of the market in upcoming years.



The technology advancement such as RO, UV and Gravity water purifiers are the leading factor of the global water purifier market, especially RO and UV water purifiers. RO and UV are mostly used to commercial and residential purpose due to low in price & size and reliable for the consumer to use. In addition, distribution channels such as retails stores are dominating market share in the global market, but in the forecast period, online sales are gaining market share.



The report titled Global Water Purifier Market By Technology (UV Purifier, RO purifier, and Gravity purifier), By Distribution Channels (Retail Stores, Direct Sales and Online), By End User (Residential and Commercial), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW), Company Analysis (A.O. Smith Corporation, Coway Co., Eureka Forbes Limited, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, and GE Appliances)", provides a detailed analysis of global water purifier market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Market Analysis - Global Water Purifier



6. Market Share

6.1 By Technology

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Regions

6.4 By Distribution Channel



7. Technology - Global Water Purifier Market

7.1 RO Purifier

7.2 UV Purifier

7.3 Gravity Purifier



8. End-Users - Global Water Purifier Market

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial



9. Regions - Global Water Purifier Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World (ROW)



10. Distribution Channel- Global Water Purifier Market

10.1 Retail Stores

10.2 Direct Sales

10.3 Online



11. Company Analysis - Water Purifier Market

11.1 A.O. Smith Corporation

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Development

11.1.3 Sales

11.2 Coway Co.

11.3 Kent Ro System Ltd

11.4 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

11.5 Pentair Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hakg8f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900