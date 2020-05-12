Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pork Market Forecast By Production, Consumption, Import, Export, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pig meat is the most commonly consumed meat across the world. About one-third of all meat consumed in the world is pork, ahead of beef and chicken. The European Union is a significant pork producer. Around half the world's pig meat is consumed in China, where urbanization and rising incomes continue to drive pork consumption upward. China sourcing more varieties of pork from abroad and providing greater market access to companies, as it contemplates more measures to tide over the pork shortage in the country due to African swine fever, and now COVID-19. According to the publisher, Global Pork Market is expected to be US$ 191.2 Billion By 2026.
In recent years, Europe and North America are consuming more pork than ever, but the world's half pork is produced & consumed By Asia, China in particular. This is an opportunity for other countries as the world most consuming country like China is looking for more pork products for their domestic consumption. Countries like the United States, European Union, Brazil, and Chili are seeing boosts in their export. Currently, the United States production of pork is growing at a rapid pace. Asia pork production is rapidly changing to become more self-sufficient like the European and American; growth in the consumption would lead to an increased demand for pork.
Growing Pork Demand, Efficiency Gains Fuel Pig Production and More Health Conscious and Switching to Healthier Pork Diets are key drivers of the pork industry. Asia pacific is now consuming more pork then earlier, a new world seen pork production should focus on Asia and the European/American. Increasing Consumption and Production in Worldwide are leading the pork market. In 2019, Tyson banned drugs to boosting pork exports: Tyson Foods has prohibited the use of a drug that adds weight to hogs so it can expand its market share in China as well as World Consumption.
However, there are few challenges, too, such as the price uncertainty, African swine fever occurred between 2018 and 2019, and more currently, pandemic like COVID-19 is impacting the overall production, consumption, export and import market globally. Read the complete analysis of coronavirus impact on the worldwide beef market in the report.
Producer of Pork By Volume - Countries Analysis
In this report, we have covered complete insight into major global Production countries of Production. We have covered ten main countries like China, the European Union, the United States, Brazil, Russia, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, and Others.
Consumer of Pork By Volume - Countries Analysis
In this report, we have complete insight into major global consuming countries of pork volume. We have covered ten countries in the report these are China, the European Union, United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Philippines, Japan, and Vietnam.
Importers of Pork - Countries Analysis
In this report, we have studied the major global Importer countries By Volume of Pork. We have covered ten Countries in the report that are China, Mexico, United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Canada, Colombia, South Korea, and the Philippines.
Exporters of Pork - Countries Analysis
In this report, we have studied the dominant global exporter countries By Volume of pork. We have covered ten Countries in the report that are the European Union, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Russia, Australia, Serbia.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Pork Market
6. Global Pork Volume
6.1 Production
6.2 Consumption
6.3 Export - Top 10
6.4 Import - Top 10
7. Share Analysis - Global Pork Market
7.1 Market Share by Consumption
7.2 Volume Share
7.2.1 Production
7.2.2 Consumption
7.2.3 Export
7.2.4 Import
8. Countries Consumption - Global Pork Market
8.1 China
8.2 European Union
8.3 United States
8.4 Russia
8.5 Brazil
8.6 Mexico
8.7 South Korea
8.8 Philippines
8.9 Japan
8.10 Vietnam
9. Pork Producing Countries - Volume Analysis
9.1 United States
9.2 European Union
9.3 China
9.4 Brazil
9.5 Russia
9.6 Vietnam
9.7 Canada
9.8 Mexico
9.9 Philippines
9.10 South Korea
9.11 Others
10. Pork Consuming Countries - Volume Analysis
10.1 China
10.2 European Union
10.3 United States
10.4 Russia
10.5 Brazil
10.6 Japan
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Vietnam
10.9 South Korea
10.10 Philippines
11. Pork Importing Countries - Volume Analysis
11.1 China
11.2 Japan
11.3 Mexico
11.4 South Korea
11.5 United States
11.6 Hong Kong
11.7 Philippines
11.8 Australia
11.9 Canada
11.10 Colombia
12. Pork Exporting Countries - Volume Analysis
12.1 European Union
12.2 United States
12.3 Canada
12.4 Brazil
12.5 Chile
12.6 Mexico
12.7 China
12.8 Russia
12.9 Australia
12.10 Serbia
13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Danish Crown Group
13.2 Tyson Foods, Inc.
13.3 Vion Food Group
13.4 WH Group Limited
