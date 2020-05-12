Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pork Market Forecast By Production, Consumption, Import, Export, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pig meat is the most commonly consumed meat across the world. About one-third of all meat consumed in the world is pork, ahead of beef and chicken. The European Union is a significant pork producer. Around half the world's pig meat is consumed in China, where urbanization and rising incomes continue to drive pork consumption upward. China sourcing more varieties of pork from abroad and providing greater market access to companies, as it contemplates more measures to tide over the pork shortage in the country due to African swine fever, and now COVID-19. According to the publisher, Global Pork Market is expected to be US$ 191.2 Billion By 2026.



In recent years, Europe and North America are consuming more pork than ever, but the world's half pork is produced & consumed By Asia, China in particular. This is an opportunity for other countries as the world most consuming country like China is looking for more pork products for their domestic consumption. Countries like the United States, European Union, Brazil, and Chili are seeing boosts in their export. Currently, the United States production of pork is growing at a rapid pace. Asia pork production is rapidly changing to become more self-sufficient like the European and American; growth in the consumption would lead to an increased demand for pork.



Growing Pork Demand, Efficiency Gains Fuel Pig Production and More Health Conscious and Switching to Healthier Pork Diets are key drivers of the pork industry. Asia pacific is now consuming more pork then earlier, a new world seen pork production should focus on Asia and the European/American. Increasing Consumption and Production in Worldwide are leading the pork market. In 2019, Tyson banned drugs to boosting pork exports: Tyson Foods has prohibited the use of a drug that adds weight to hogs so it can expand its market share in China as well as World Consumption.



However, there are few challenges, too, such as the price uncertainty, African swine fever occurred between 2018 and 2019, and more currently, pandemic like COVID-19 is impacting the overall production, consumption, export and import market globally. Read the complete analysis of coronavirus impact on the worldwide beef market in the report.



Producer of Pork By Volume - Countries Analysis



In this report, we have covered complete insight into major global Production countries of Production. We have covered ten main countries like China, the European Union, the United States, Brazil, Russia, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, and Others.



Consumer of Pork By Volume - Countries Analysis



In this report, we have complete insight into major global consuming countries of pork volume. We have covered ten countries in the report these are China, the European Union, United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Philippines, Japan, and Vietnam.



Importers of Pork - Countries Analysis



In this report, we have studied the major global Importer countries By Volume of Pork. We have covered ten Countries in the report that are China, Mexico, United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Canada, Colombia, South Korea, and the Philippines.



Exporters of Pork - Countries Analysis



In this report, we have studied the dominant global exporter countries By Volume of pork. We have covered ten Countries in the report that are the European Union, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Russia, Australia, Serbia.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Pork Market



6. Global Pork Volume

6.1 Production

6.2 Consumption

6.3 Export - Top 10

6.4 Import - Top 10



7. Share Analysis - Global Pork Market

7.1 Market Share by Consumption

7.2 Volume Share

7.2.1 Production

7.2.2 Consumption

7.2.3 Export

7.2.4 Import



8. Countries Consumption - Global Pork Market

8.1 China

8.2 European Union

8.3 United States

8.4 Russia

8.5 Brazil

8.6 Mexico

8.7 South Korea

8.8 Philippines

8.9 Japan

8.10 Vietnam



9. Pork Producing Countries - Volume Analysis

9.1 United States

9.2 European Union

9.3 China

9.4 Brazil

9.5 Russia

9.6 Vietnam

9.7 Canada

9.8 Mexico

9.9 Philippines

9.10 South Korea

9.11 Others



10. Pork Consuming Countries - Volume Analysis

10.1 China

10.2 European Union

10.3 United States

10.4 Russia

10.5 Brazil

10.6 Japan

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Vietnam

10.9 South Korea

10.10 Philippines



11. Pork Importing Countries - Volume Analysis

11.1 China

11.2 Japan

11.3 Mexico

11.4 South Korea

11.5 United States

11.6 Hong Kong

11.7 Philippines

11.8 Australia

11.9 Canada

11.10 Colombia



12. Pork Exporting Countries - Volume Analysis

12.1 European Union

12.2 United States

12.3 Canada

12.4 Brazil

12.5 Chile

12.6 Mexico

12.7 China

12.8 Russia

12.9 Australia

12.10 Serbia



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Danish Crown Group

13.2 Tyson Foods, Inc.

13.3 Vion Food Group

13.4 WH Group Limited



