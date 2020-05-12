Phase I/IIa clinical study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for breast cancer treatment, with Incyte Corporation’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, INCMGA00012, is ongoing and recruiting patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



BriaCell is currently evaluating a number of business strategies to develop its potential treatments for breast cancer on its own or in partnership.

Clinical and pathological findings of Bria-IMT™, alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, KEYTRUDA® and INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer will be presented at upcoming conferences.

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that the Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™, for breast cancer treatment, with Incyte Corporation’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, INCMGA00012, is ongoing and recruiting patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, BriaCell is currently evaluating a number of business strategies to develop its potential treatments for breast cancer on its own or in partnership. BriaCell will be presenting the clinical and pathological findings of Bria-IMT™, alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, KEYTRUDA® and INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer will be presented at upcoming conferences including 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting (May 29-Jun 2, 2020), and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in August 2020.

“We are committed to develop treatment solutions for advanced breast cancer patients with no effective treatment options and understand that continuation of our clinical studies during these unprecedented times is critical for our patients. We are grateful to our clinical team for having made the task possible,” said Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

About American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference

Founded in 1964, ASCO is the world’s leading professional organization for physicians, oncology professionals, and research scientists in the field of oncology. ASCO’s Mission over the years has been to conquering cancer through research, education, and promotion of the highest quality patient care.

ASCO’s Annual meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, patient advocates, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology, and to gain insights for improving cancer care.

About AACR

The AACR was founded in Washington, D.C., May 7, 1907, by a group of 11 physicians and scientists intending “to further the investigation and spread the knowledge of cancer.” To prevent and cure cancer using research, education, communication, collaboration, funding and advocacy has been the mission of AACR. With its programs and services, AACR advances research in cancer and related biomedical science by facilitating exchange of knowledge and innovations among scientists and clinicians dedicated to the fight against cancer, providing education and training in oncology treatment and advancing cancer etiology, prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment worldwide.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information