Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes severe damage to the human body; it is an infection caused by a virus that damages the liver, which leads to inflammation. It spread through contaminated blood. The prevalence of hepatitis C infection among the global populace is escalating. This is mainly caused by sharing needles, unsterilized medical equipment, and a blood transfusion from infected mothers to newborn babies. As per the research analysis, the Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market would be US$ 5.9 Billion by 2025.



In recent years, several drugs have been launched due to the high prevalence of Hepatitis C across the globe. Hepatitis C drug market is always developing, and competition is between new launches of fixed-dose combination led to a change in revenue of companies. The newly launched drug by AbbiVie i.e., Mavyret, has led to a downfall in the revenue of one of the market leader i.e. Gilead's. Mavyret has several advantages compared to other drugs such as its treatment course is shorter, and it is much cheaper. Harvoni drugs are popular in India, and it's easier affordable among the public.



Oral injections and dosages are required weekly in Hepatitis C; at the same time, its side effects can lead to permanent damage of other organs of patients. Around the globe, many clinical trials, as well as numerous successful drug clearances, give traction to this market. Apart from that, the rising number of regulatory approvals will further boost the market during the forecast time frame.



Hepatitis C drugs have witnessed numerous drug approvals likewise, in the year 2019, USFDA approves Mavyret for the treatment of pediatric hepatitis patients. For the treatment of all genotypes of Hepatitis C, Mavyret was the first treatment.



In the North American region, rising adoption of hepatitis C drugs will favor the surging of the market. The market share of Asia - Pacific's and Latin American regions will grow during the forecast period.



The report titled Hepatitis C Drugs Market Global Forecast by Drugs (Mavyret, Viekira Pak, Harvoni, Epclusa, Sovaldi, Vosevi, Zepatier, Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Company Analysis (Abbvie, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Others) provides a complete analysis Hepatitis C market globally.



Mavyret is the leading drug in the global hepatitis C market



Complete analysis of 7 drugs Mavyret, Viekira Pak, Harvoni, Epclusa, Sovaldi, Vosevi, Zepatier, Others is given in the report. Mavyret is the leading drug in the global hepatitis C market.



Distribution Channel is dominated by Hospital Pharmacies in the Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market



Distribution channels like Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Online Pharmacy are covered in this research report. Hospital Pharmacies is the leading distribution channel in the global hepatitis C drug market.



North America and Europe are the top two leading regions in the Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market



The report studies the hepatitis C drug market of the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the top two leading regions in the global hepatitis C drug market.



