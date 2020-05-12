Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic foods market is expected to grow from $10.9 billion in 2019 and to $11.1 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.78%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $13.92 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 7.81%.



This report focuses on the diabetic foods market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the diabetic foods market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the diabetic foods? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Diabetic Foods market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider diabetic foods market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID- 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID- 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The diabetic foods market section of the report gives context. It compares the diabetic foods market with other segments of the diabetic foods market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, diabetic foods indicators comparison.

Major players in the diabetic foods market are David Chapman's Ice Cream Ltd., Fifty 50 Food Inc, Nestl SA , Unilever Plc., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., Cadbury Plc., and Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd.



The diabetic foods market consists of sales of diabetic foods and related services that are used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, stores or pharmacies, grocery stores, and online stores. Diabetic Food products are dietary products which include reduced carbohydrate content and sugar content that help regulate blood glucose increase. Diabetic Food also contains low calorie sweeteners, diet beverages, etc.



North America was the largest region in the diabetic foods market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region in the diabetic foods market in the forecast period.



Labeling food is a key factor hindering the growth of the diabetic foods market. There has been a concern for some time that labeling food as 'diabetic' could confuse people with diabetes into believing that food is important or at least especially necessary. Improvement in food policy ensures that companies would not be able to label food as 'diabetic' or 'made for diabetics'. Diabetes UK reacted furiously and has been fighting for the removal of the labels for over 30 years, which wrongly suggests a health advantage for people with diabetes and are seen as important to conventional alternatives. Therefore, labeling food is expected to restrict the growth of the diabetic food market.



Product Innovation is the key trend in the diabetic foods market. The introduction of various items such as low-calorie sweet beverages, sugar-free jellies, diabetic bakery items, low-fat ice cream, and other dairy goods are attracting more customers towards diabetic foods. For instance, companies like Coke, Pepsi, Thumps Up and Sprite introduced new beverages such as protein shakes, good-for-good beverages and functional waters that are gradually making their presence felt in retail stores and contributing to faster growth in the overall beverage category.



With an annual growth rate of 7%, the carbonated soft drinks (CSD) industry in India was pegged at Rs 25,000 in 2018. Coke's biggest segment in the US, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero Sugar contributed to an 8% rise in retail sales growth last year for the brand of non-calorie sparkling soft drinks, it reported a 5% organic global growth overall for the year.



In July 2019, Ferrero SPA, an Italian based company, manufacturer of branded chocolate and confectionery products acquired Kellogg Company for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ferrero SPA further strengthened its position in North American market by adding iconic brands. Kellogg Company, an American based company, leading producer of cereal and a leader in snacks production.



Increasing cases of juvenile diabetes among children and youth is a key factor driving the growth of the diabetic foods market. Incidences of diabetes are growing all over the world, and therefore diabetes among children is quite common, most children have type 1(juvenile) diabetes during childhood. About 90% of young people with diabetes suffer from Type 1. For People with type 1 diabetes, the Mediterranean diet plan is recommended because it is full of nutrient-dense foods, including plenty of fresh vegetables, some oranges, plant fats such as olive oil and nuts, fish such as sardines, and occasional meat and milk.



In 2018, 34.2 million Americans have developed diabetes or 10.5% of the population. Almost 1.6 million Americans suffer from type 1 diabetes, including about 187,000 children and teenagers. Therefore, the Increasing cases of juvenile diabetes among children and youth is expected to drive the growth of the diabetic foods market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Diabetic Foods Market Characteristics



3. Diabetic Foods Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Diabetic Foods Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Diabetic Foods Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Diabetic Foods Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Diabetic Foods Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Diabetic Foods Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Diabetic Foods Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Diabetic Foods Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Diabetic Foods Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Diabetic Foods Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Diabetic Foods Market



7. China Diabetic Foods Market



8. India Diabetic Foods Market



9. Japan Diabetic Foods Market



10. Australia Diabetic Foods Market



11. Indonesia Diabetic Foods Market



12. South Korea Diabetic Foods Market



13. Western Europe Diabetic Foods Market



14. UK Diabetic Foods Market



15. Germany Diabetic Foods Market



16. France Diabetic Foods Market



17. Eastern Europe Diabetic Foods Market



18. Russia Diabetic Foods Market



19. North America Diabetic Foods Market



20. USA Diabetic Foods Market



21. South America Diabetic Foods Market



22. Brazil Diabetic Foods Market



23. Middle East Diabetic Foods Market



24. Africa Diabetic Foods Market



25. Diabetic Foods Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Diabetic Foods Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Diabetic Foods Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Diabetic Foods Market



27. Diabetic Foods Market Trends And Strategies



28. Diabetic Foods Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



David Chapman's Ice Cream Ltd.

Fifty 50 Food Inc

Nestle SA

Unilever Plc.

Mars Incorporated

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Cadbury Plc.

Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd.

Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Anhui Elite International Trade Co. Ltd.

Amber Lyn

Saputo Inc.

Hunan Hill Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Danone, Inc.

Golden Farm Candies

Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Mondelez International

Mars Inc.

Sushma Gram Udyog

Hill Pharmaceutical



