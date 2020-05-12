Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Capsule Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global coffee capsule market.
The global coffee capsules market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2019 and to $4.3 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.5%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $5.2 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.77%.
Major players in the coffee capsules market are Nespresso, Keurig, Gloria jean's Coffees, Nescafe, Nestle, Lavazza A Modo Mio, Starbucks, Bestpresso, Kissmeorganics, and Gourmesso.
The coffee capsules market consists of sales of coffee capsules product and related services used to prepare instant and convenient coffee at restaurants, bar, homes and offices. Coffee capsule is a small cylindrical shaped container that contains coffee sealed with an aluminum foil. Coffee capsules contain fine ground coffee in a measured amount. Coffee capsules comes in different flavors and can be used with or without a coffee machine.
The global coffee capsules market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Europe was the largest region in the coffee capsules market in 2019.
One of the latest trends for the companies in coffee capsules market is to use bioplastics and bio degradable materials for making coffee capsules. Companies in the coffee capsules market are investing in finding ways to use bioplastics and biodegradable materials for making capsules instead of using aluminum and plastic to hold the coffee extract. Capsules made from aluminum and plastics are non-biodegradable and causes harm to the environment. Thus, pushing the companies towards finding new innovative bio-degradable material such as polypropylene, which can be shredded and recycled to be used to make coffee capsules. Following the trend, in 2019 Woken launched its line of Nespresso-compatible capsules which are completely bio-degradable.
The bio capsules offered by Woken are made from a bioplastic named Terrablend which contains 62% of raw materials and is trademarked by Woken. Woken is a Florida manufacturer of biodegradable capsules and pods for coffee. Similarly, Lavazza, an Italy based food and beverages company, launched its 100 per cent compostable coffee pods, named Eco Caps, in 2019.These Eco Caps can be disposed of in the food waste bin and requires six months to degrade.
The coffee capsules market covered in the report is segmented by material into conventional plastic; bio plastics; fabric; others. It is also segmented by application into household; commercial.
Coffee pods (Coffee pads) are prepackaged in environmentally friendly filter paper and provides an easy alternative for coffee capsules while offering compatibility with all kinds of coffee machines. Unlike coffee capsules coffee pods are simpler to use and dispose, and does not contain plastic or aluminum packaging. Coffee pods are available at a lower price than coffee capsules due to the absence of plastic or metal used in capsules. Thus, the demand for coffee capsule market is restricted by the popularity of its alternative products such as coffee pods.
For instance, the three types of machines offered by Lavazza, an Italy based provider of coffee products, requires different types of coffee capsules. Further, as reported by Halo, a U.K based manufacturer of compostable coffee capsule, in 2018, out of a total of 59 billion coffee capsules produced almost 95% were in plastic and aluminum. Thus, the market for coffee capsules is restricted by the growing demand of its alternative products such as coffee pads.
In 2018, Nestle, a Switzerland based multinational food and drink processing company, acquired marketing rights of Starbucks Corporation's consumer packaged goods and food service products other than ready-to-drink products for USD 7.15 billion. Through the acquisition Nestle aims to strengthen its coffee business by adding products from Starbucks. In 2019, Nestle in collaboration with Starbucks launched the first Starbucks coffee capsules developed using Nestle's Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee and system technologies. Starbucks is a U.S.A based coffee company that also includes a chain of coffeehouse across the globe.
