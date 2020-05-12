On 12 May 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS GRK Infra entered into a contract with Estonian Police and Border Guard Board to design and construct the infrastructure of the Republic of Estonia’s southeast land border. On 23 March 2020, AS Merko Ehitus released a separate stock exchange announcement regarding the preferred bidder status ( https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/et/news/311906 ).

The contract includes infrastructure construction works on a 23.5-kilometre border segment in Võru County. The border segment will be built from the meeting point of the borders of Estonia, Latvia and Russia until Tserebi village on the south shore of Lake Vanigõjärv, 3.5 kilometres north of Luhamaa border inspection point. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will be the leading partner in the contract.

The contract value is approximately EUR 14.7 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in April 2023.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

