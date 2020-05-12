Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Food Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global frozen food market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global frozen food market is expected to grow from $161.1 billion in 2019 to $164.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $196.5 billion in 2023.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global frozen food market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global frozen food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global frozen food market.
Frozen food companies are investing in innovative packaging to offer better quality frozen food and more convenient packaging to carry and use frozen food. Some of the innovative features in packaging include microwavable bags, reusable zip closures and eye-catching graphic designs, thus making frozen food more convenient to use and appealing to consumers. For instance, Emmerson Packaging, a US-based company, offers MicroPack packaging for frozen food, which lets consumers quickly and safely cook frozen vegetables in a microwave.
The frozen food market consists of sales of frozen food by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen food including frozen fruits, juices, vegetables, and frozen specialty foods. This market does not cover meat products. The companies in the frozen food industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.
