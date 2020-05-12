Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Food Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global frozen food market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global frozen food market is expected to grow from $161.1 billion in 2019 to $164.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $196.5 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the frozen food? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Frozen Food market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider frozen food market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The frozen food market section of the report gives context. It compares the frozen food market with other segments of the frozen and fruit & veg market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, frozen food indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global frozen food market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global frozen food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global frozen food market.



Frozen food companies are investing in innovative packaging to offer better quality frozen food and more convenient packaging to carry and use frozen food. Some of the innovative features in packaging include microwavable bags, reusable zip closures and eye-catching graphic designs, thus making frozen food more convenient to use and appealing to consumers. For instance, Emmerson Packaging, a US-based company, offers MicroPack packaging for frozen food, which lets consumers quickly and safely cook frozen vegetables in a microwave.



The frozen food market consists of sales of frozen food by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen food including frozen fruits, juices, vegetables, and frozen specialty foods. This market does not cover meat products. The companies in the frozen food industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



