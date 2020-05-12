Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Packaging Market by Material Type (Plastics/Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass and Metal), Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Household Hygiene, Beauty & Personal Care and Electrical & Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaging market size during the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to grow from USD 909.2 billion in 2019 to USD 1,012.6 billion by 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, states and local municipalities are practicing extreme caution to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Healthcare products, such as syringes, vials, and cartridges, are required on a large scale amidst this pandemic to fulfill the increasing global demand.

The plastic packaging segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on material type, plastic is projected to lead the packaging market during the forecast period. Plastic is described to be very necessary, and several measures are being taken to either temporarily roll back single-use plastic bag bans or stop the implementation of state-wide ban laws. Since the demand from many end-use industries is growing, the use of plastic packaging will also see a significant rise during this crisis.

APAC is projected to be the largest packaging market during the forecast period.

The growth in APAC is fueled by the easy availability of packaging raw materials such as plastic, fiber, and glass and the presence of manufacturing facilities of most of the packaging companies.

The market sizes estimated in this study were validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally.

The report profiles several leading players in the packaging market that include companies, such as Amcor (Australia), Ball Corporation (US), Bizongo (India), International Paper (US), Tetra Pak (Switzerland), Berry Global Inc. (US), DS Smith Plc (UK), Mondi Group (Austria), Macfarlane Group Plc (UK) and Smurfit Kappa (Ireland). They have adopted short, mid, and long term growth strategies such as donations, increased production, partnerships, and others to serve their customers efficiently and increase their future market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Covid-19 Impact on Packaging Industry

5.1 Value Chain of the Packaging Industry

5.2 Impact on Value Chain

5.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.2.2 Packaging Manufacturers

5.2.3 Packaging Equipment Manufacturers/Suppliers

5.2.4 Co-Packers/Fillers

5.2.5 End-Product Manufacturers

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for FMCG and Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.3.1.2 Rising E-Commerce Sales

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Shut Down of Manufacturing Facilities

5.3.2.2 Non-Availability of Raw Materials

5.3.2.3 Burden on Machinery and Equipment

6 Customer Analysis

6.1 Shift in Beauty & Personal Care Industry

6.1.1 Disruption in the Industry

6.1.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

6.1.2.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues

6.1.2.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

6.1.2.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.1.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

6.1.3.1 Measures Taken by the Customers

6.1.3.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook

6.2 Shift in Electrical & Electronics Industry

6.2.1 Disruption in the Industry

6.2.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

6.2.2.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues

6.2.2.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

6.2.2.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.2.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Measures Taken by the Customers

6.2.3.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook

6.3 Shift in Healthcare Industry

6.3.1 Disruption in the Industry

6.3.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

6.3.2.1 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.3.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

6.3.3.1 Measures Taken by the Customers

6.3.3.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook

6.4 Shift in Food & Beverage Industry

6.4.1 Disruption in the Industry

6.4.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

6.4.2.1 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.4.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

6.4.3.1 Measures Taken by the Customers

6.4.3.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook

7 Impact of Covid-19 on Packaging Companies

7.1 Biggest Gainers, by Top End-Use Industries

7.1.1 Healthcare

7.1.2 Food & Beverage

7.1.3 Household Hygiene

7.2 Biggest Losers, by Top End-USe IndUStries

7.2.1 Beauty & Personal Care

7.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

7.3 Biggest Gainers, by Top Technologies

7.3.1 Aseptic Packaging

7.3.2 Intelligent/Smart Packaging

7.4 Biggest Losers, by Top Technologies

7.4.1 Non-Automated Technology

7.4.2 Packaging Robots and Equipment for Bulk Packaging

7.5 Covid Impact on Top Companies

7.5.1 Amcor (Australia)

7.5.2 Ball Corporation (US)

7.5.3 Bizongo (India)

7.5.4 International Paper (US)

7.5.5 Tetra Pak (Switzerland)

7.5.6 Berry Global Inc. (US)

7.5.7 Ds Smith Plc (Uk)

7.5.8 Mondi Group (Austria)

7.5.9 Macfarlane Group Plc (Uk)

7.5.10 Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

8 Strategies of Packaging Companies and Covid-19 Impact

8.1 Impact on Packaging Companies Portfolio

8.1.1 Product

8.1.2 Application

8.1.3 Technology

8.1.4 Region

8.2 Winning Strategies to Gain Market Share

8.2.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Dec 2020)

8.2.2 Mid-Term Strategies (2021-2022)

8.2.3 Long-Term Strategies (2022 Onwards)

8.3 Covid-19 Related Developments/Strategies of Stakeholders in the Packaging Value Chain

9 Impact of Covid-19 on the Packaging Market

9.1 Scenario Based Forecasting, by Packaging Material Type

9.1.1 Pessimistic Scenario

9.1.2 Realistic Scenario

9.1.3 Optimistic Scenario

9.2 By Packaging Material Type, in Realistic Scenario

9.2.1 Plastics/Polymers

9.2.2 Paper & Paperboard

9.2.3 Glass

9.2.4 Metal

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Scenario Based Forecasting, by Application

9.3.1 Pessimistic Scenario

9.3.2 Realistic Scenario

9.3.3 Optimistic Scenario

9.4 by Application, in Realistic Scenario

9.4.1 Healthcare

9.4.2 Food & Beverages

9.4.3 Household Hygiene

9.4.4 Beauty & Personal Care

9.4.5 Electrical & Electronics

9.4.6 Others

9.5 by Region, in Realistic Scenario

9.5.1 APAC

9.5.1.1 China

9.5.1.2 India

9.5.1.3 Japan

9.5.1.4 Rest of APAC

9.5.2 Europe

9.5.2.1 Italy

9.5.2.2 Germany

9.5.2.3 France

9.5.2.4 UK

9.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

9.5.3 North America

9.5.3.1 US

9.5.3.2 Rest of North America

9.5.4 Rest of the World

10 Appendix

10.1 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

10.2 Available Customizations

10.3 Related Reports

10.4 Author Details

