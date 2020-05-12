Oslo, Norway, 12 May 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), as previously announced Vistin Pharma ASA will be conducting this year's Annual General Meeting on the 19 of May as a digital meeting, through Skype. This is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. Therefore, there will be no opportunity for physical presence this year. You may cast votes prior to the meeting or grant a proxy as in previous years. Please refer the notice for the AGM and appendices for further information on voting in advance and proxies. Attached is a stepwise guide for how to attend the meeting.

The complete set of documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are available on www.vistin.com

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment