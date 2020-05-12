BLACKSBURG, Va., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.



Presentation Details:

Event: UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Event: Jeffries Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference presentation will be accessible through the Company’s “Events & Presentations” page at www.landosbiopharma.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available on Landos’ website.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company completed Phase 1 clinical testing in 2018 and initiated global Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com .

Contacts:

Chiara Russo (investors)

Solebury Trout

617-221-9197

crusso@troutgroup.com