WOODSIDE, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates.ai today announced that it has completed a Service Organization Control (SOC 2®) attestation for its Digital Conversation Hub.



Jeremy Bauer, Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer for Socrates, commented, “Achieving SOC 2 compliance recognizes Socrates’ deep commitment to protecting our customers and the information that our platform processes on their behalf. The attestation effort also helps to illustrate the steps we take to minimize risk and maximize safeguards.”

Performed under the principles set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and conducted by a third-party auditor, SOC 2 engagements are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that require information and assurance about a given service organization. The examination follows AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria, designed to assess the suitability of a service organization’s design controls.

In the case of Socrates, that included the controls the company uses to manage customer data and the security of the information processed by the platform. Socrates obtained the designation through an extensive review of its policies, workflows and procedures, demonstrating and verifying adherence of controls focused on the security and availability of both the company and its customers’ data.

Bauer continued, “Having our SOC 2 signifies not only the rigorous focus that Socrates applies to the design and implementation of our technology but also our continued efforts to maintain a secure environment for our customers, following the latest standards and best practices.”

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.