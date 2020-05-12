CLEVELAND, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander Mann Solutions today shared that it has been recognized as a "Leader" by Everest Group in its report "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020." Having participated in the assessment every year since 2010, this marks the company's 10th appearance in this position.

The annual Everest Group PEAK Matrix works to assess service providers based on the relative Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge of each. As part of this process, Alexander Mann Solutions was evaluated comparatively on two key dimensions: overall impact created in the market and the ability to deliver services successfully. Based on these criteria, Alexander Mann Solutions was once again deemed an industry leader in the global RPO market.

"Alexander Mann Solutions' proven capabilities in serving large, complex RPO deals because of its global footprint, strong value-added/consulting service offerings, and organic and inorganic investments to strengthen its technology capabilities enable it to engage with clients strategically," according to Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "Coupled with this value proposition, its significant investments to boost its Total Talent Acquisition (TTA) services have helped position it as a Leader on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix assessment."

David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Mann Solutions, commented, "The Everest Group PEAK Matrix provides a data-driven understanding of the RPO landscape, one that is dynamic and constantly evolving. Alexander Mann Solutions is pleased to be positioned as a Leader in this capacity, a recognition we are proud to have achieved repeatedly since the assessment launched. These findings reflect our collective commitment to drive value for our customers while innovating and introducing additional capabilities and offerings to the market."

To learn more about the report, visit https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2020-26-R-3671/Marketing.

