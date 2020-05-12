Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Tubing Market by Material (PVC, TPE & TPU, Polyolefin, and Silicone), Application (Drug Delivery, Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, and Special Applications) and Country - Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US medical tubing market size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2%.



The medical tubing industry is driven by various factors, such as increasing consumption of medical tubing in various applications such as bulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery, and special application. Furthermore, the shift in consumer preference toward high-quality standard products in this pandemic situation is propelling the growth of the medical tubing market across the globe. However, factors such as restricting counterfeit products and fighting time from supply chain & logistics are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Silicone segment to drive the global market during the forecast period.



The medical tubing market has been segmented based on material as silicone, TPU & TPE, PVC, polyolefin, and others. Among these materials, silicone accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its unique properties such as resistance to high temperature, water resistance, mechanical strength, and durability. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



Drug Delivery segment expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



The drug delivery segment is proliferating owing to the increased usage in the diagnosis of numerous diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, heart diseases, and others. Furthermore, the demand for the drug delivery system is increasing due to the rising incidence of COVID-19 cases, globally. The market is also influenced by growing COVID-19 infection in people having existing medical conditions such as asthma and diabetics. This is fueling the sales of medical tubing for drug delivery applications.



The US is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The US is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has caused disruption to the US economy, with 273,808 confirmed patients and 7,020 deaths as of 5th April 2020. Due to the sudden rise in the number of patients, the country is running short on medical supplies and life-supporting devices. The country requires drug delivery systems, IVs, and vaccines. This will boost the market for medical tubing in the region. Furthermore, the majority of the leading manufacturers of medical tubing have their headquarters in the US, which in turn, will drive the market during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta)

Optinova

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics

Teleflex

Zeus Industrial Products



