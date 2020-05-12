Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NVH Testing Market by Application (Environmental Noise Measurement, Pass-by Noise Testing, Noise Source Mapping, Telecom Testing, Sound Quality Testing, Building Acoustics, and Others), Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NVH testing market was valued USD 1,937 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,904 million by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



The drivers fueling the growth of the market include the adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems.



Automotive and transportation to hold largest share of NVH testing market during forecast period



The automotive and transportation segment is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. NVH testing is an inseparable part of the automotive product and component design and development process. In recent years, various technologies, including mechatronics, telematics, and artificial intelligence, have been employed in motor vehicles to provide greater safety and comfort, as well as for the entertainment of travelers. The use of all such advanced technologies in vehicles has led to a high demand for NVH testing solutions to test automobile components during the design and development process.



Hardware type to hold larger share of NVH testing market in 2020



The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. The increasing use of mechanical and electronic systems comprising hardware components and software solutions in automotive, aircraft, and industrial testing equipment has led to the larger size of the hardware segment in the NVH testing market.



North America to dominate NVH testing market in 2020



North America is expected to dominate the NVH testing market in 2020. It is the most technologically advanced region wherein major automotive and aerospace & defense companies have their manufacturing plants and offices; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing solutions in this region. North America is witnessing an increasing demand for premium cars with advanced infotainment systems. A significant portion of semiconductor content is consumed by these luxury cars for enhanced safety, comfort, and connectivity features within vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in NVH Testing Market

4.2 NVH Testing Market in North America, By Country and End-User Industry

4.3 NVH Testing Market, By Type

4.4 NVH Testing Market, By Application

4.5 NVH Testing Market, By End-User Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption of Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Noise Pollution

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Secondhand and Rental NVH Testing Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Application Areas for NVH Testing Solutions

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Sensor and Processor Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 On The Market

5.2.4.2 Complexities in Selecting Appropriate NVH Testing Equipment

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 NVH Testing Market, By End-User Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive and Transportation

6.2.1 Automobile Manufacturers Focus On Reducing Time to Design and Develop Components and Motor Vehicles By Adopting NVH Simulations

6.3 Aerospace & Defense

6.3.1 Aerospace & Defense is the Second-Largest Industry in NVH Testing Market

6.4 Power Generation

6.4.1 Environmental Noise Pollution By Windmills Compels OEMs to Adopt NVH Testing Services

6.5 Consumer Electronics

6.5.1 Focus On Reducing Noise and Vibration Levels Generated By Home Appliances Drive Demand for NVH Testing Solutions

6.6 Construction

6.6.1 Several Government Agencies Frame New Legislation Policies to Control Reverberations in Common Parts of Buildings

6.7 Industrial Equipment

6.7.1 Industrial Equipment Manufacturers Test Products for Noise and Vibration Levels During Design and Development Phases

6.8 Mining and Metallurgy

6.8.1 Mining and Metallurgical Industry Uses NVH Testing Equipment to Check Noise Levels Generated From Power Generators and Large Haul Trucks

6.9 Others



7 NVH Testing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Environmental Noise Measurement

7.2.1 NVH Testing Solutions Are Used for Environmental Noise Measurement At Airports, Concert Halls, Cityscapes, Waste Disposal Sites, Etc.

7.3 Pass-By-Noise Testing

7.3.1 Pass-By Noise Testing is Standard Test to Be Carried Out By All Manufacturers to Meet Emission Regulations

7.4 Noise Source Mapping

7.4.1 Color Contour Noise Maps Offer Spontaneous Documentation and Easy Statement of Results

7.5 Sound Intensity Measurement

7.5.1 Sound Intensity Levels Are Used for Comparison of Noise Radiation and Calculation of Sound Pressure Levels

7.6 Telecom Testing

7.6.1 Europe is Expected to Show Strong Growth in Telecom Industry During the Forecast Period

7.7 Sound Quality Testing

7.7.1 Consumer Electronics are Also Major Applications for Sound Quality Testing Including Products, Such as Headphones, Electronic Speakers, Televisions, or Radios

7.8 Building Acoustics

7.8.1 Building Acoustics Measurement Includes Measuring Penetration of Sound in Any Room

7.9 Mechanical Vibration Testing

7.9.1 Mechanical Vibration Testing Meter Used for Measurement and Evaluation of Impact of Mechanical Vibration On Human Body

7.10 Product Vibration Testing

7.10.1 Product Vibration Testing Helps Manufacturers to Retain Quality, Durability, and Reliability of Their Products

7.11 Others



8 NVH Testing Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Hardware Devices Are Used for Data Acquisition, Signal Processing, and Rotating Analysis of Unit Under Test As Part of NVH Testing

8.2.2 Sensors and Transducers

8.2.3 Analyzers

8.2.4 Meters

8.2.5 Data Acquisition Systems

8.2.6 Signal Conditioners

8.2.7 Shakers and Controllers

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Software is Used for Viewing, Monitoring, Data Capturing, Data Management, and Analysis of Noise, Voice, and Harshness Levels Emitted From Source

8.3.2 Acquisition Software

8.3.3 Acoustic Software

8.3.4 Vibration Software

8.3.5 Signal Analysis Software

8.3.6 Calibration Software



9 NVH Testing Market, By Investigative Technique

9.1 Modal Analysis

9.2 Operating Deflection Shape (Ods) Analysis



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Presence of Large Industrial Base Including Manufacturing Plants of Automobiles, Aircraft, and Industrial Equipment, Along With Accelerating Nuclear Power Plant Construction Would Drive Market Growth in Country

10.2.1.2 Noise Regulations in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Requirement to Prevent Vehicle From Skidding in Case of Sudden Braking, Slippery Road Surfaces and Loss of Vehicle Control By Drivers is Likely to Boost The Demand for NVH Testing Solutions

10.2.2.2 Noise Regulations in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Strong Presence of Prominent Industrial Manufacturing and Metal and Mining Companies in The Country

10.2.3.2 Noise Regulations in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Strong Presence of Prominent Automobile, Industrial Manufacturing, and Power Generation Companies in The Country

10.3.1.2 Noise Regulations in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Market in the UK is Expected to Grow With Implementation of Stringent Noise Regulations Framed By Government Agencies to Reduce Environmental Noise

10.3.2.2 Noise Regulations in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Presence of Prominent Companies From Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Transportation, and Industrial Manufacturing Sectors Boosts Demand for NVH Testing Solutions

10.3.3.2 Noise Regulations in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Presence of Prominent Automotive Players to Propel Growth of Italian Market

10.3.4.2 Noise Regulations in Italy

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Government of China Has Placed Strategic Emphasis On Plug-in Hybrid Evs and Pure Evs While Promoting Adoption of Energy-Efficient Hybrid Vehicles

10.4.1.2 Noise Regulations in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Automotive Sector in India is Key Contributor to Economic Growth of Country

10.4.2.2 Noise Regulations in India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Automotive Manufacturers Are Focusing On Designing and Developing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in Country

10.4.3.2 Noise Regulations in Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Growth in Industrial Equipment, Telecom Testing, and Consumer Electronics Market is Boosting Demand for NVH Testing Solutions in South Korea

10.4.4.2 Noise Regulations in South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of The World (RoW)

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 The Mining Sector is The Major Gdp Contributor in This Region

10.5.1.2 Noise Regulations in South America

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.1 Increasing Traffic and Motor Vehicles Would Drive Growth of Market in Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.2 Noise Regulations in Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: NVH Testing Market

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

11.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.5.2 Acquisitions

11.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, and Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 National Instruments

12.1.2 Brel & Kjr

12.1.3 Siemens PLM Software

12.1.4 Head Acoustics

12.1.5 IMC Test & Measurement

12.1.6 Dewesoft

12.1.7 Gras Sound & Vibration

12.1.8 Prosig

12.1.9 M+P International

12.1.10 Signal.X

12.2 Right-to Win

12.3 Key Innovators

12.3.1 Oros

12.3.2 Ab Dynamics

12.3.3 King Design

12.3.4 Data Physics

12.3.5 VTI Instruments

12.4 Other Companies

12.4.1 Honeywell

12.4.2 ESI Group

12.4.3 Thermotron

12.4.4 Erbessed Reliability

12.4.5 Kistler Group

12.4.6 IMV Corporation

12.4.7 ECON Technologies

12.4.8 Polytec

12.4.9 Benstone Instruments

12.4.10 Pcb Piezotronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hod3kg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900