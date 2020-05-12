Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NVH Testing Market by Application (Environmental Noise Measurement, Pass-by Noise Testing, Noise Source Mapping, Telecom Testing, Sound Quality Testing, Building Acoustics, and Others), Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NVH testing market was valued USD 1,937 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,904 million by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The drivers fueling the growth of the market include the adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems.
Automotive and transportation to hold largest share of NVH testing market during forecast period
The automotive and transportation segment is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. NVH testing is an inseparable part of the automotive product and component design and development process. In recent years, various technologies, including mechatronics, telematics, and artificial intelligence, have been employed in motor vehicles to provide greater safety and comfort, as well as for the entertainment of travelers. The use of all such advanced technologies in vehicles has led to a high demand for NVH testing solutions to test automobile components during the design and development process.
Hardware type to hold larger share of NVH testing market in 2020
The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. The increasing use of mechanical and electronic systems comprising hardware components and software solutions in automotive, aircraft, and industrial testing equipment has led to the larger size of the hardware segment in the NVH testing market.
North America to dominate NVH testing market in 2020
North America is expected to dominate the NVH testing market in 2020. It is the most technologically advanced region wherein major automotive and aerospace & defense companies have their manufacturing plants and offices; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing solutions in this region. North America is witnessing an increasing demand for premium cars with advanced infotainment systems. A significant portion of semiconductor content is consumed by these luxury cars for enhanced safety, comfort, and connectivity features within vehicles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in NVH Testing Market
4.2 NVH Testing Market in North America, By Country and End-User Industry
4.3 NVH Testing Market, By Type
4.4 NVH Testing Market, By Application
4.5 NVH Testing Market, By End-User Industry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption of Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Noise Pollution
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Secondhand and Rental NVH Testing Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Application Areas for NVH Testing Solutions
5.2.3.2 Advancements in Sensor and Processor Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 On The Market
5.2.4.2 Complexities in Selecting Appropriate NVH Testing Equipment
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 NVH Testing Market, By End-User Industry
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive and Transportation
6.2.1 Automobile Manufacturers Focus On Reducing Time to Design and Develop Components and Motor Vehicles By Adopting NVH Simulations
6.3 Aerospace & Defense
6.3.1 Aerospace & Defense is the Second-Largest Industry in NVH Testing Market
6.4 Power Generation
6.4.1 Environmental Noise Pollution By Windmills Compels OEMs to Adopt NVH Testing Services
6.5 Consumer Electronics
6.5.1 Focus On Reducing Noise and Vibration Levels Generated By Home Appliances Drive Demand for NVH Testing Solutions
6.6 Construction
6.6.1 Several Government Agencies Frame New Legislation Policies to Control Reverberations in Common Parts of Buildings
6.7 Industrial Equipment
6.7.1 Industrial Equipment Manufacturers Test Products for Noise and Vibration Levels During Design and Development Phases
6.8 Mining and Metallurgy
6.8.1 Mining and Metallurgical Industry Uses NVH Testing Equipment to Check Noise Levels Generated From Power Generators and Large Haul Trucks
6.9 Others
7 NVH Testing Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Environmental Noise Measurement
7.2.1 NVH Testing Solutions Are Used for Environmental Noise Measurement At Airports, Concert Halls, Cityscapes, Waste Disposal Sites, Etc.
7.3 Pass-By-Noise Testing
7.3.1 Pass-By Noise Testing is Standard Test to Be Carried Out By All Manufacturers to Meet Emission Regulations
7.4 Noise Source Mapping
7.4.1 Color Contour Noise Maps Offer Spontaneous Documentation and Easy Statement of Results
7.5 Sound Intensity Measurement
7.5.1 Sound Intensity Levels Are Used for Comparison of Noise Radiation and Calculation of Sound Pressure Levels
7.6 Telecom Testing
7.6.1 Europe is Expected to Show Strong Growth in Telecom Industry During the Forecast Period
7.7 Sound Quality Testing
7.7.1 Consumer Electronics are Also Major Applications for Sound Quality Testing Including Products, Such as Headphones, Electronic Speakers, Televisions, or Radios
7.8 Building Acoustics
7.8.1 Building Acoustics Measurement Includes Measuring Penetration of Sound in Any Room
7.9 Mechanical Vibration Testing
7.9.1 Mechanical Vibration Testing Meter Used for Measurement and Evaluation of Impact of Mechanical Vibration On Human Body
7.10 Product Vibration Testing
7.10.1 Product Vibration Testing Helps Manufacturers to Retain Quality, Durability, and Reliability of Their Products
7.11 Others
8 NVH Testing Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Hardware Devices Are Used for Data Acquisition, Signal Processing, and Rotating Analysis of Unit Under Test As Part of NVH Testing
8.2.2 Sensors and Transducers
8.2.3 Analyzers
8.2.4 Meters
8.2.5 Data Acquisition Systems
8.2.6 Signal Conditioners
8.2.7 Shakers and Controllers
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Software is Used for Viewing, Monitoring, Data Capturing, Data Management, and Analysis of Noise, Voice, and Harshness Levels Emitted From Source
8.3.2 Acquisition Software
8.3.3 Acoustic Software
8.3.4 Vibration Software
8.3.5 Signal Analysis Software
8.3.6 Calibration Software
9 NVH Testing Market, By Investigative Technique
9.1 Modal Analysis
9.2 Operating Deflection Shape (Ods) Analysis
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Presence of Large Industrial Base Including Manufacturing Plants of Automobiles, Aircraft, and Industrial Equipment, Along With Accelerating Nuclear Power Plant Construction Would Drive Market Growth in Country
10.2.1.2 Noise Regulations in the US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Growing Requirement to Prevent Vehicle From Skidding in Case of Sudden Braking, Slippery Road Surfaces and Loss of Vehicle Control By Drivers is Likely to Boost The Demand for NVH Testing Solutions
10.2.2.2 Noise Regulations in Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Strong Presence of Prominent Industrial Manufacturing and Metal and Mining Companies in The Country
10.2.3.2 Noise Regulations in Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Strong Presence of Prominent Automobile, Industrial Manufacturing, and Power Generation Companies in The Country
10.3.1.2 Noise Regulations in Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 Market in the UK is Expected to Grow With Implementation of Stringent Noise Regulations Framed By Government Agencies to Reduce Environmental Noise
10.3.2.2 Noise Regulations in the UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Presence of Prominent Companies From Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Transportation, and Industrial Manufacturing Sectors Boosts Demand for NVH Testing Solutions
10.3.3.2 Noise Regulations in France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Presence of Prominent Automotive Players to Propel Growth of Italian Market
10.3.4.2 Noise Regulations in Italy
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Government of China Has Placed Strategic Emphasis On Plug-in Hybrid Evs and Pure Evs While Promoting Adoption of Energy-Efficient Hybrid Vehicles
10.4.1.2 Noise Regulations in China
10.4.2 India
10.4.2.1 Automotive Sector in India is Key Contributor to Economic Growth of Country
10.4.2.2 Noise Regulations in India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.3.1 Automotive Manufacturers Are Focusing On Designing and Developing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in Country
10.4.3.2 Noise Regulations in Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.4.1 Growth in Industrial Equipment, Telecom Testing, and Consumer Electronics Market is Boosting Demand for NVH Testing Solutions in South Korea
10.4.4.2 Noise Regulations in South Korea
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Rest of The World (RoW)
10.5.1 South America
10.5.1.1 The Mining Sector is The Major Gdp Contributor in This Region
10.5.1.2 Noise Regulations in South America
10.5.2 Middle East and Africa
10.5.2.1 Increasing Traffic and Motor Vehicles Would Drive Growth of Market in Middle East and Africa
10.5.2.2 Noise Regulations in Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: NVH Testing Market
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Benchmarking
11.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
11.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.5.2 Acquisitions
11.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, and Joint Ventures
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 National Instruments
12.1.2 Brel & Kjr
12.1.3 Siemens PLM Software
12.1.4 Head Acoustics
12.1.5 IMC Test & Measurement
12.1.6 Dewesoft
12.1.7 Gras Sound & Vibration
12.1.8 Prosig
12.1.9 M+P International
12.1.10 Signal.X
12.2 Right-to Win
12.3 Key Innovators
12.3.1 Oros
12.3.2 Ab Dynamics
12.3.3 King Design
12.3.4 Data Physics
12.3.5 VTI Instruments
12.4 Other Companies
12.4.1 Honeywell
12.4.2 ESI Group
12.4.3 Thermotron
12.4.4 Erbessed Reliability
12.4.5 Kistler Group
12.4.6 IMV Corporation
12.4.7 ECON Technologies
12.4.8 Polytec
12.4.9 Benstone Instruments
12.4.10 Pcb Piezotronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hod3kg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
