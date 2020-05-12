Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
According to the MPN Research Foundation, Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) is a chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) characterized by an increased number of platelets in the blood. The overproduction (megakaryocytic hyperplasia) of platelet-forming cells, called megakaryocytes, in the marrow results in the release of too many platelets into the blood.
The term essential indicates that the increase in platelets is an inherent problem of the blood cell production in the bone marrow and Thrombocythemia refers to an excess of platelets in the blood. Also, the increased platelet count may result in the blockage in blood vessels (thrombus), splenomegaly, and hemorrhagic episodes. Most cases of ET are not inherited, and it arises from gene mutations that occur in early blood-forming cells after conception. However, in very rare cases, ET is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern and known as familial Essential Thrombocythemia.
The typical pattern of ET onset is bimodal, with one peak occurring during young adulthood in females and the other peak occurring between the ages of 50-70 years in both males and females. The incidence of ET is around 1.5-2 times higher in females as compared to males.
Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Diagnosis
The diagnosis of ET is based on the complete blood count, blood smear examination, genetic and bone marrow testing. Some of the patients may be asymptomatic and found to have an increased platelets count. By carefully examining the results of the above-mentioned diagnostic tests and by reviewing the patient's clinical history and symptoms, a physician can diagnose ET.
