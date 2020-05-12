Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



According to the MPN Research Foundation, Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) is a chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) characterized by an increased number of platelets in the blood. The overproduction (megakaryocytic hyperplasia) of platelet-forming cells, called megakaryocytes, in the marrow results in the release of too many platelets into the blood.



The term essential indicates that the increase in platelets is an inherent problem of the blood cell production in the bone marrow and Thrombocythemia refers to an excess of platelets in the blood. Also, the increased platelet count may result in the blockage in blood vessels (thrombus), splenomegaly, and hemorrhagic episodes. Most cases of ET are not inherited, and it arises from gene mutations that occur in early blood-forming cells after conception. However, in very rare cases, ET is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern and known as familial Essential Thrombocythemia.



The typical pattern of ET onset is bimodal, with one peak occurring during young adulthood in females and the other peak occurring between the ages of 50-70 years in both males and females. The incidence of ET is around 1.5-2 times higher in females as compared to males.



Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Diagnosis



The diagnosis of ET is based on the complete blood count, blood smear examination, genetic and bone marrow testing. Some of the patients may be asymptomatic and found to have an increased platelets count. By carefully examining the results of the above-mentioned diagnostic tests and by reviewing the patient's clinical history and symptoms, a physician can diagnose ET.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Essential Thrombocythemia (ET). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)



3. Essential Thrombocythemia (ET): Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of ET in 2017

3.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of ET in 2030



4. Disease Background and Overview: Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Symptoms

4.3. Causes

4.4. Risk Factors

4.5. Pathogenesis

4.6. Diagnosis of ET

4.6.1. 2016 World Health Organization Diagnostic Criteria for Essential Thrombocythemia

4.6.2. Diagnostic criteria of essential thrombocythemia by the British Committee for Standards in Haematology

4.6.3. International Prognostic Score for Thrombosis in Essential Thrombocythemia

4.6.4. Diagnostic algorithm



5. Case Reports

5.1. A Rare Case of Triple-Negative Essential Thrombocythemia in a Young Postsplenectomy Patient: A Diagnostic Challenge

5.2. Case Report: Headache in a Postpartum Patient with Essential Thrombocytosis

5.3. Essential Thrombocythemia in a young man treated for myocardial infarction

5.4. Next-generation sequencing redefines a triple-negative Essential Thrombocythemia as double-positive with rare mutations on JAK2 V617 and MPL W515 hotspots

5.5. JAK2 V617F-positive essential thrombocythemia with subsequent development of immune thrombocytopenia



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Epidemiology Methodology

6.3. Total Prevalent Population of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the 7MM



7. United States Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the United States

7.3. Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Based on Symptoms in the United States

7.4. Gender-specific Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the United States

7.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ET in the United States

7.6. Prevalence of ET Cases Based on Risk in the United States

7.7. Gene Mutation specific Prevalence of ET in the United States



8. EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany Epidemiology

8.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in Germany

8.1.3. Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Based on Symptoms in Germany

8.1.4. Gender-specific Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in Germany

8.1.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ET in Germany

8.1.6. Prevalence of ET Cases Based on Risk in Germany

8.1.7. Gene Mutation specific Prevalence of ET in Germany

8.2. France Epidemiology

8.3. Italy Epidemiology

8.4. Spain Epidemiology

8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology



9. Japan Epidemiology

9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.2. Total Prevalent Population of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Japan

9.3. Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Based on Symptoms in Japan

9.4. Gender-specific Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in Japan

9.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ET in Japan

9.6. Prevalence of ET Cases Based on Risk in Japan

9.7. Gene Mutation specific Prevalence of ET in Japan



10. Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10.1. Risk categories of patients with ET

10.2. Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

10.3. Treatment Algorithm

10.4. Treatment Guidelines

10.4.1. National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines

10.4.2. Philadelphia chromosome-negative classical myeloproliferative neoplasms: revised management recommendations from European LeukemiaNet

10.4.3. UCLP Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Group: Essential Thrombocythaemia Guideline

10.4.4. The Japanese Society of Hematology guidelines for the treatment of Essential Thrombocythaemia



11. Unmet Needs



12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Agrylin/Xagrid: Shire

12.1.1. Product Description

12.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.1.4. Product Profile

12.2. Thromboreductin: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.4. Product Profile



13. Emerging Therapies

13.1. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101): PharmaEssentia

13.2. Jakavi (ruxolitinib): Novartis

13.3. Bomedemstat (IMG-7289): Imago BioSciences

13.4. Gandotinib (LY2784544): Eli Lilly and Company

13.5. Imetelstat: Geron Corporation

13.6. Givinostat (ITF2357): Italfarmaco

13.7. Anagrelide Controlled Release/GALE-401: Galena Biopharma



14. Essential Thrombocythemia (ET): 7MM Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the 7MM

14.3. Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) by Therapies in the 7MM



15. United States

15.1. United States: Market Outlook

15.2. United States Market Size

15.2.1. Total Market size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in the US

15.2.2. Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) by Therapies in the US



16. EU-5 countries

16.1. EU-5 Market Outlook

16.2. Germany Market Size

16.3. France Market Size

16.4. Italy Market Size

16.5. Spain Market Size

16.6. United Kingdom Market Size



17. Japan

17.1. Market Outlook

17.2. Japan Market Size

17.2.1. Total Market size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) in Japan

17.2.2. Market Size of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) by therapies in Japan



18. Market Drivers



19. Market Barriers



20. Reimbursement and Market Access



21. SWOT Analysis



22. KOL Views



23. Appendix



24. Bibliography

24.1. Report Methodology



25. The Publisher's Capabilities



26. Disclaimer



27. About the Publisher



