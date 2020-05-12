Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Dilated Cardiomyopathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Dilated Cardiomyopathy market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.
Cardiomyopathy is a general term that refers to the disorders of the cardiac muscle that cause mechanical or electrical dysfunction resulting in dilated, hypertrophic or restrictive pathophysiology. In Cardiomyopathy, the walls of the heart chambers become stretched, thickened or stiff; this affects the heart's ability to pump blood around the body.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is characterized by left ventricular or biventricular dilation and impaired contraction, which lessens the heart effectiveness at pumping blood that is not explained by abnormal loading conditions like hypertension, valvular heart disease or coronary artery disease. It is a nonischemic heart muscle disease with structural and functional myocardial abnormalities.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines DCM as a severe cardiac disorder in which structural or functional abnormalities of the heart muscle can lead to substantial morbidity and mortality owing to complications such as heart failure and arrhythmia.
Familial dilated cardiomyopathy is a genetic form of heart disease affecting around 30% cases of DCM. The most common genes involved in DCM are LMNA44, MYH7, TNNT2, TTN46, RBM20, and BAG3. TTN truncating mutations are a common cause of DCM, occurring in 15-20% of familial cases of DCM.
Usually, the first symptoms of DCM are shortness of breath during exertion and fatigue; these symptoms result from a weakening of the heart's pumping action. Some people have chest pain. Also, when DCM resulted from an infection, the initial symptoms may be a sudden fever and flu-like symptoms.
Key Findings
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
3. SWOT Analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
4. Dilated Cardiomyopathy: Market Overview at a Glance
5. Dilated Cardiomyopathy: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Classification Systems and Nomenclature of Cardiomyopathies
5.1.2. Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM)
5.1.3. Symptoms of DCM
5.1.4. Causes of DCM
5.1.5. Genetics of DCM
5.1.6. Pathophysiology of DCM
6. Diagnosis
6.1. Diagnosis of DCM
6.1.1. Imaging Techniques
6.1.2. Endomyocardial Biopsy
6.1.3. Non-invasive Arrhythmia Monitoring
6.1.4. Genetic Testing
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM
7.3.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM
7.3.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM
7.3.4. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM
8. The United States Epidemiology
8.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States
8.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States
8.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States
8.4. Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States
8.5. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States
9. EU-5 Epidemiology
9.1. Germany
9.1.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany
9.1.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany
9.1.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany
9.1.4. Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany
9.1.5. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany
9.2. France
9.3. Italy
9.4. Spain
9.5. The United Kingdom
10. Japan Epidemiology
10.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan
10.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan
10.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan
10.4. Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan
10.5. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan
11. Treatment
11.1. Current Treatment Practices of DCM
11.1.1. Pharmacological Therapy
11.1.2. Pacing Therapies for DCM
11.1.3. Surgical Options for DCM
12. Unmet Needs
13. Patient Journey of DCM
14. Marketed Therapy
14.1. Corlanor (ivabradine): Amgen
14.1.1. Product Description
14.1.2. Clinical Studies
15. Emerging Therapies
15.1. PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797: Pfizer
15.2. Ixmyelocel-T: Vericel
15.3. BC007: Berlin Cures GmbH
15.4. Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
15.5. Danicamtiv/MYK-491: MyoKardia
15.6. CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics
16. Conjoint Analysis of DCM
17. Dilated Cardiomyopathy: 7 Major Market Analysis
17.1. Key Findings
17.2. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM
17.3. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in the 7MM
17.4. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the EU-5 countries
17.5. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in the EU-5 countries
18. Market Outlook of DCM in the 7MM
19. The United States: Market Size
19.1. Total Market size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States
19.2. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in the United States
20. EU-5 countries: Market Size
20.1. Germany Market Size
20.2. France Market Size
20.3. Italy Market Size
20.4. Spain Market Size
20.5. The United Kingdom Market Size
21. Japan: Market Size
21.1. Total Market size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan
21.2. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in Japan
22. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
23. Market Drivers
24. Market Barriers
25. Appendix
25.1. Bibliography
25.2. Report Methodology
26. The Publisher's Capabilities
27. Disclaimer
28. About the Publisher
Companies Mentioned
