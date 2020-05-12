Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Dilated Cardiomyopathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Dilated Cardiomyopathy market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Cardiomyopathy is a general term that refers to the disorders of the cardiac muscle that cause mechanical or electrical dysfunction resulting in dilated, hypertrophic or restrictive pathophysiology. In Cardiomyopathy, the walls of the heart chambers become stretched, thickened or stiff; this affects the heart's ability to pump blood around the body.



Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is characterized by left ventricular or biventricular dilation and impaired contraction, which lessens the heart effectiveness at pumping blood that is not explained by abnormal loading conditions like hypertension, valvular heart disease or coronary artery disease. It is a nonischemic heart muscle disease with structural and functional myocardial abnormalities.



The World Health Organization (WHO) defines DCM as a severe cardiac disorder in which structural or functional abnormalities of the heart muscle can lead to substantial morbidity and mortality owing to complications such as heart failure and arrhythmia.



Familial dilated cardiomyopathy is a genetic form of heart disease affecting around 30% cases of DCM. The most common genes involved in DCM are LMNA44, MYH7, TNNT2, TTN46, RBM20, and BAG3. TTN truncating mutations are a common cause of DCM, occurring in 15-20% of familial cases of DCM.



Usually, the first symptoms of DCM are shortness of breath during exertion and fatigue; these symptoms result from a weakening of the heart's pumping action. Some people have chest pain. Also, when DCM resulted from an infection, the initial symptoms may be a sudden fever and flu-like symptoms.



Key Findings

The total prevalent cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM were found to be 2,486,633 in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

As per the analysis, the total diagnosed cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM were 846,615 cases in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

As per the analysis, the total prevalent cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States were 1,006,256 cases in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

The total gender-specific diagnosed cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM were observed as 592,631 cases for males and 253,985 cases for females in the year 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

The total familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States were observed as 120,751 (~30% of DCM cases) and 281,752 respectively in the year 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Dilated Cardiomyopathy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Dilated Cardiomyopathy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Dilated Cardiomyopathy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Dilated Cardiomyopathy market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Dilated Cardiomyopathy market is set to change due to the increasing prevalence rate, increasing healthcare spending, and emerging treatment options, which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academicians are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dilated Cardiomyopathy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Dilated Cardiomyopathy. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II and Phase I/II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Dilated Cardiomyopathy



3. SWOT Analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy



4. Dilated Cardiomyopathy: Market Overview at a Glance



5. Dilated Cardiomyopathy: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Classification Systems and Nomenclature of Cardiomyopathies

5.1.2. Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM)

5.1.3. Symptoms of DCM

5.1.4. Causes of DCM

5.1.5. Genetics of DCM

5.1.6. Pathophysiology of DCM



6. Diagnosis

6.1. Diagnosis of DCM

6.1.1. Imaging Techniques

6.1.2. Endomyocardial Biopsy

6.1.3. Non-invasive Arrhythmia Monitoring

6.1.4. Genetic Testing



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM

7.3.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM

7.3.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM

7.3.4. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM



8. The United States Epidemiology

8.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States

8.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States

8.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States

8.4. Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States

8.5. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States



9. EU-5 Epidemiology

9.1. Germany

9.1.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany

9.1.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany

9.1.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany

9.1.4. Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany

9.1.5. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Germany

9.2. France

9.3. Italy

9.4. Spain

9.5. The United Kingdom



10. Japan Epidemiology

10.1. Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan

10.2. Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan

10.3. Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan

10.4. Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan

10.5. Total treated cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan



11. Treatment

11.1. Current Treatment Practices of DCM

11.1.1. Pharmacological Therapy

11.1.2. Pacing Therapies for DCM

11.1.3. Surgical Options for DCM



12. Unmet Needs



13. Patient Journey of DCM



14. Marketed Therapy

14.1. Corlanor (ivabradine): Amgen

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Clinical Studies



15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797: Pfizer

15.2. Ixmyelocel-T: Vericel

15.3. BC007: Berlin Cures GmbH

15.4. Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

15.5. Danicamtiv/MYK-491: MyoKardia

15.6. CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics



16. Conjoint Analysis of DCM



17. Dilated Cardiomyopathy: 7 Major Market Analysis

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM

17.3. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in the 7MM

17.4. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the EU-5 countries

17.5. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in the EU-5 countries



18. Market Outlook of DCM in the 7MM



19. The United States: Market Size

19.1. Total Market size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States

19.2. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in the United States



20. EU-5 countries: Market Size

20.1. Germany Market Size

20.2. France Market Size

20.3. Italy Market Size

20.4. Spain Market Size

20.5. The United Kingdom Market Size



21. Japan: Market Size

21.1. Total Market size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Japan

21.2. Market Size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy by therapies in Japan



22. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Dilated Cardiomyopathy



23. Market Drivers



24. Market Barriers



25. Appendix

25.1. Bibliography

25.2. Report Methodology



26. The Publisher's Capabilities



27. Disclaimer



28. About the Publisher



Companies Mentioned



Amgen

Pfizer

Vericel

Berlin Cures GmbH

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

MyoKardia

Capricor Therapeutics

