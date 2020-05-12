Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPS Cell) Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) a large and thriving research product market has grown into existence, largely because the cells are non-controversial and can be generated directly from adult cells. It is clear that iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.
Therapeutic applications of iPSCs have surged in recent years. 2013 was a landmark year in Japan because it saw the first cellular therapy involving the transplant of iPSCs into humans initiated at the RIKEN Center in Kobe, Japan. Led by Masayo Takahashi of the RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology (CDB), it investigated the safety of iPSC-derived cell sheets in patients with macular degeneration.
In another world-first, Cynata Therapeutics received approval in 2016 to launch the world's first formal clinical trial of an allogeneic iPSC-derived cell product (CYP-001) for the treatment of GvHD. Riding the momentum within the CAR-T field, Fate Therapeutics is developing FT819, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR-T cell product candidate. Numerous physician-led studies using iPSCs are also underway in Japan, a leading country for basic and applied iPSC applications.
iPS Cell Market Competitors
Today, FUJIFILM CDI has emerged as one of the largest commercial players within the iPSC sector. FUJIFILM CDI was founded in 2004 by Dr. James Thomson at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who in 2007 derived iPSC lines from human somatic cells for the first time ever. The feat was accomplished simultaneously by Dr. Shinya Yamanaka's lab in Japan.
In 2009, ReproCELL, a company established as a venture company originating from the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, made iPSC products commercially available for the first time with the launch of its human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes, which it called ReproCario.
A European leader within the iPSC market is Ncardia, formed through the merger of Axiogenesis and Pluriomics. Founded in 2001, Axiogenesis initially focused on generating mouse embryonic stem cell-derived cells and assays, but after Yamanaka's iPSC technology became available, it became the first European company to license it in 2010. Ncardia's focus is on preclinical drug discovery and drug safety through the development of functional assays using human neuronal and cardiac cells.
In total, at least 68 distinct market competitors now offer various types of iPSC products, services, technologies and therapies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Overview
1.1 Statement of the Report
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Discovery of iPSCs
2.2 Barriers in iPSC Application
2.3 Timeline and Cost of iPSC Development
2.4 Current Status of iPSCs Industry
2.4.1 The Share of iPSC-based Research in the Overall Stem Cell Industry
2.4.2 Major Focuses on iPSC Companies
2.4.3 Commercially Available iPSC-Derived Cell Types
2.4.4 Relative Use of iPSC-Derived Cell Types in Toxicology Testing Assays
2.4.5 Toxicology/Safety Testing Assays using iPSC-Derived Cell Types
2.5 Currently Available iPSC Technologies
2.6 Advantages and Limitations of iPSCs Technology
3. History of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)
3.1 First iPSC generation from Mouse Fibroblasts, 2006
3.2 First Human iPSC Generation, 2007
3.3 Creation of CiRA, 2010
3.4 First High-Throughput screening using iPSCs, 2012
3.5 First iPSCs Clinical Trial Approved in Japan, 2013
3.6 The First iPSC-RPE Cell Sheet Transplantation for AMD, 2014
3.7 EBiSC Founded, 2014
3.8 First Clinical Trial using Allogeneic iPSCs for AMD, 2017
3.9 Clinical Trials for Parkinson's disease using Allogeneic iPSCs, 2018
3.10 Commercial iPSC Plant SMaRT Established, 2018
3.11 First iPSC Therapy Center in Japan, 2019
4. Research Publications on IPSCS
4.1 Categories of Research Publications
4.2 Percent Share of Published Articles by Disease Type
4.3 Number of Articles by Country
5. IPSCS: Patent Landscape
5.1 Timeline and Status of Patents
5.2 Patent Filing Destinations
5.2.1 Patent Applicant's Origin
5.2.2 Top Ten Global Patent Applicants
5.2.3 Collaborating Applicants of Patents
5.3 Patent Application Trends iPSC Preparation Technologies
5.4 Patent Application Trends in iPSC Differentiation Technologies
5.5 Patent Application Trends in Disease-Specific Cell Technologies
6. Clinical Trials Involving IPSCS
6.1 Current Clinical Trials Landscape
6.1.1 Clinical Trials Involving iPSCs by Major Diseases
6.1.2 Clinical Trials Involving iPSCs by Country
7. Funding for IPSC
7.1 Value of NIH Funding for iPSCs
7.1.1 NHI's Intended Funding Through its Component Organizations in 2020
7.1.2 NIH Funding for Select Universities for iPSC Studies
7.2 CIRM Funding for iPSCs
8. Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: An Overview
8.1 Reprogramming Factors
8.1.1 Pluripotency-Associated Transcription Factors
8.1.2 Different Cell Sources and Different Combinations of Factors
8.1.3 Delivery of Reprogramming Factors
8.1.4 Integrative Delivery Systems
8.1.4.1 Integrative Viral Vectors
8.1.4.2 Integrative Non-Viral Vectors
8.1.5 Non-Integrative Delivery Systems
8.1.5.1 Non-Integrative Viral Vectors
8.1.5.2 Non-Integrative Non-Viral Delivery
8.2 Overview of Four Key Methods of Gene Delivery
8.3 Comparative Effectiveness of Different Vector Types
8.4 Genome Editing Technologies in iPSCs Generation
9. Human IPSC Banking
9.1 Cell Sources for iPSCs Banking
9.2 Reprogramming methods used in iPSC Banking
9.2.1 Factors used in reprogramming by Different Banks
9.3 Workflow in iPSC Banks
9.4 Existing iPSC Banks
9.4.1 California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
9.4.1.1 CIRM iPSC Repository
9.4.1.2 CIRMS' Key Partnerships for iPSCs Repository
9.4.2 Regenerative Medicine Program (RMP)
9.4.2.1 Research Grade iPSC Lines for Orphan and Rare Diseases from RMP
9.4.2.2 RMP's Stem Cell Translation Laboratory (SCTL)
9.4.3 Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA)
9.4.3.1 FiT: Facility for iPS Cell Therapy
9.4.4 European Bank for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (EBiPC)
9.4.5 Korean Society for Cell Biology (KSCB)
9.4.6 Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Initiative (HipSci)
9.4.7 RIKEN - BioResource Research Center (BRC)
9.4.8 Taiwan Human Disease iPSC Consortium
9.4.9 WiCell
10. Biomedical Applications of IPSCS
10.1 iPSCs in Basic Research
10.1.1 Understanding Cell Fate Control
10.1.2 Cell Rejuvenation
10.1.3 Studying Pluripotency
10.1.4 Tissue and Organ Development and Physiology
10.1.5 Generation of Human Gametes from iPSCs
10.1.6 Providers of iPSC-Related Services for Researchers
10.2 iPSCs in Drug Discovery
10.2.1 Drug Discovery for Cardiovascular Disease using iPSCs
10.2.2 Drug Discovery for Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Diseases
10.2.3 Drug Discovery for Rare Diseases using iPSCs
10.3 iPSCs in Toxicology Studies
10.3.1 Relative Use of iPSC-Derived Cell Types in Toxicity Testing
10.4 iPSCs in Disease Modeling
10.4.1 Cardiovascular Diseases Modeled with iPSCs
10.4.2 Percent Share Utilization of iPSCs for Cardiovascular Disease Modeling
10.4.3 Proportion of iPSC Sources in Cardiac Studies
10.4.4 Proportion of Vector Types used in Reprogramming
10.4.5 Proportion of Differentiated Cardiomyocytes used in Disease Modeling
10.4.6 iPSC-Derived Organoids for Modeling Development and Disease
10.4.7 Modeling Liver Diseases using iPSC-derived Hepatocytes
10.4.8 iPSCs in Neurodegenerative Disease Modeling
10.4.9 Cancer-Derived iPSCs
10.5 iPSCs in Cell-Based Therapies
10.5.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials using iPSCs in Cell Therapy
10.5.1.1 Clinical Trials for AMD
10.5.1.2 Autologous iPSC-RPE for AMD
10.5.1.3 Allogeneic iPSC-RPE for AMD
10.5.1.4 iPSC-Derived Dopaminergic Neurons for Parkinson's disease
10.5.1.5 iPSC-Derived NK Cells for Solid Cancers
10.5.1.6 iPSC-derived Cells for GvHD
10.5.1.7 iPSC-derived Cells for Spinal Cord Injury
10.5.1.8 iPSC-derived Cardiomyocytes for Ischemic Cardiomyopathy
10.5.2 Leaders in iPSC-Based Cell Therapies
11. Other Novel Applications of IPSCS
11.1 iPSCs in Tissue Engineering
11.1.1 3D Bioprinting Techniques
11.1.2 Biomaterials
11.1.3 3D Bioprinting Strategies
11.1.4 Bioprinting Undifferentiated iPSCs
11.1.5 Bioprinting iPSC-Differentiated Cells
11.2 iPSCs in Animal Conservation
11.2.1 iPSC Lines for the Preservation of Endangered Species of Animals
11.2.2 iPSCs in Wildlife Conservation
11.3 iPSCs and Cultured Meat
11.3.1 Funding Raised by Cultured Meat Companies
11.3.4 Global Market for Cultured Meat
12. Deals in the IPSCS Sector
12.1 $250 million Raised by Century Therapeutics
12.2 BlueRock Therapeutics Launched with $225 Million
12.3 Collaboration between Allogene Therapeutics and Notch Therapeutics
12.4 Acquisition of Semma Therapeutics by Vertex Therapeutics
12.5 Evotec's Extended Collaboration with BMS
12.6 Licensing Agreement between Allele Biotechnology and Astellas Pharma
12.7 Co-development Agreement between Allele & SCM Lifesciences
12.8 Fate Therapeutics Signs $100 Million Deal with Janssen
12.9 Allele's Deal with Alpine Biotherapeutics
12.10 Editas and BlueRock's Development Agreement
13. Market Overview
13.1 Global Market for iPSCs by Geography
13.2 Global Market for iPSCs by Technology
13.3 Global Market for iPSCs by Biomedical Application
13.4 Global Market for iPSCs by Cell Types
13.5 Market Drivers
13.6 Market Restraints
13.6.1 Economic Issues
13.6.2 Genomic Instability
13.6.3 Immunogenicity
13.6.4 Biobanking of iPSCs
14. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Companies Mentioned
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
