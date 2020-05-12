Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPS Cell) Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) a large and thriving research product market has grown into existence, largely because the cells are non-controversial and can be generated directly from adult cells. It is clear that iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.



Therapeutic applications of iPSCs have surged in recent years. 2013 was a landmark year in Japan because it saw the first cellular therapy involving the transplant of iPSCs into humans initiated at the RIKEN Center in Kobe, Japan. Led by Masayo Takahashi of the RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology (CDB), it investigated the safety of iPSC-derived cell sheets in patients with macular degeneration.



In another world-first, Cynata Therapeutics received approval in 2016 to launch the world's first formal clinical trial of an allogeneic iPSC-derived cell product (CYP-001) for the treatment of GvHD. Riding the momentum within the CAR-T field, Fate Therapeutics is developing FT819, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR-T cell product candidate. Numerous physician-led studies using iPSCs are also underway in Japan, a leading country for basic and applied iPSC applications.



iPS Cell Market Competitors



Today, FUJIFILM CDI has emerged as one of the largest commercial players within the iPSC sector. FUJIFILM CDI was founded in 2004 by Dr. James Thomson at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who in 2007 derived iPSC lines from human somatic cells for the first time ever. The feat was accomplished simultaneously by Dr. Shinya Yamanaka's lab in Japan.



In 2009, ReproCELL, a company established as a venture company originating from the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, made iPSC products commercially available for the first time with the launch of its human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes, which it called ReproCario.



A European leader within the iPSC market is Ncardia, formed through the merger of Axiogenesis and Pluriomics. Founded in 2001, Axiogenesis initially focused on generating mouse embryonic stem cell-derived cells and assays, but after Yamanaka's iPSC technology became available, it became the first European company to license it in 2010. Ncardia's focus is on preclinical drug discovery and drug safety through the development of functional assays using human neuronal and cardiac cells.



In total, at least 68 distinct market competitors now offer various types of iPSC products, services, technologies and therapies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Discovery of iPSCs

2.2 Barriers in iPSC Application

2.3 Timeline and Cost of iPSC Development

2.4 Current Status of iPSCs Industry

2.4.1 The Share of iPSC-based Research in the Overall Stem Cell Industry

2.4.2 Major Focuses on iPSC Companies

2.4.3 Commercially Available iPSC-Derived Cell Types

2.4.4 Relative Use of iPSC-Derived Cell Types in Toxicology Testing Assays

2.4.5 Toxicology/Safety Testing Assays using iPSC-Derived Cell Types

2.5 Currently Available iPSC Technologies

2.6 Advantages and Limitations of iPSCs Technology



3. History of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)

3.1 First iPSC generation from Mouse Fibroblasts, 2006

3.2 First Human iPSC Generation, 2007

3.3 Creation of CiRA, 2010

3.4 First High-Throughput screening using iPSCs, 2012

3.5 First iPSCs Clinical Trial Approved in Japan, 2013

3.6 The First iPSC-RPE Cell Sheet Transplantation for AMD, 2014

3.7 EBiSC Founded, 2014

3.8 First Clinical Trial using Allogeneic iPSCs for AMD, 2017

3.9 Clinical Trials for Parkinson's disease using Allogeneic iPSCs, 2018

3.10 Commercial iPSC Plant SMaRT Established, 2018

3.11 First iPSC Therapy Center in Japan, 2019



4. Research Publications on IPSCS

4.1 Categories of Research Publications

4.2 Percent Share of Published Articles by Disease Type

4.3 Number of Articles by Country



5. IPSCS: Patent Landscape

5.1 Timeline and Status of Patents

5.2 Patent Filing Destinations

5.2.1 Patent Applicant's Origin

5.2.2 Top Ten Global Patent Applicants

5.2.3 Collaborating Applicants of Patents

5.3 Patent Application Trends iPSC Preparation Technologies

5.4 Patent Application Trends in iPSC Differentiation Technologies

5.5 Patent Application Trends in Disease-Specific Cell Technologies



6. Clinical Trials Involving IPSCS

6.1 Current Clinical Trials Landscape

6.1.1 Clinical Trials Involving iPSCs by Major Diseases

6.1.2 Clinical Trials Involving iPSCs by Country



7. Funding for IPSC

7.1 Value of NIH Funding for iPSCs

7.1.1 NHI's Intended Funding Through its Component Organizations in 2020

7.1.2 NIH Funding for Select Universities for iPSC Studies

7.2 CIRM Funding for iPSCs



8. Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: An Overview

8.1 Reprogramming Factors

8.1.1 Pluripotency-Associated Transcription Factors

8.1.2 Different Cell Sources and Different Combinations of Factors

8.1.3 Delivery of Reprogramming Factors

8.1.4 Integrative Delivery Systems

8.1.4.1 Integrative Viral Vectors

8.1.4.2 Integrative Non-Viral Vectors

8.1.5 Non-Integrative Delivery Systems

8.1.5.1 Non-Integrative Viral Vectors

8.1.5.2 Non-Integrative Non-Viral Delivery

8.2 Overview of Four Key Methods of Gene Delivery

8.3 Comparative Effectiveness of Different Vector Types

8.4 Genome Editing Technologies in iPSCs Generation



9. Human IPSC Banking

9.1 Cell Sources for iPSCs Banking

9.2 Reprogramming methods used in iPSC Banking

9.2.1 Factors used in reprogramming by Different Banks

9.3 Workflow in iPSC Banks

9.4 Existing iPSC Banks

9.4.1 California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

9.4.1.1 CIRM iPSC Repository

9.4.1.2 CIRMS' Key Partnerships for iPSCs Repository

9.4.2 Regenerative Medicine Program (RMP)

9.4.2.1 Research Grade iPSC Lines for Orphan and Rare Diseases from RMP

9.4.2.2 RMP's Stem Cell Translation Laboratory (SCTL)

9.4.3 Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA)

9.4.3.1 FiT: Facility for iPS Cell Therapy

9.4.4 European Bank for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (EBiPC)

9.4.5 Korean Society for Cell Biology (KSCB)

9.4.6 Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Initiative (HipSci)

9.4.7 RIKEN - BioResource Research Center (BRC)

9.4.8 Taiwan Human Disease iPSC Consortium

9.4.9 WiCell



10. Biomedical Applications of IPSCS

10.1 iPSCs in Basic Research

10.1.1 Understanding Cell Fate Control

10.1.2 Cell Rejuvenation

10.1.3 Studying Pluripotency

10.1.4 Tissue and Organ Development and Physiology

10.1.5 Generation of Human Gametes from iPSCs

10.1.6 Providers of iPSC-Related Services for Researchers

10.2 iPSCs in Drug Discovery

10.2.1 Drug Discovery for Cardiovascular Disease using iPSCs

10.2.2 Drug Discovery for Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Diseases

10.2.3 Drug Discovery for Rare Diseases using iPSCs

10.3 iPSCs in Toxicology Studies

10.3.1 Relative Use of iPSC-Derived Cell Types in Toxicity Testing

10.4 iPSCs in Disease Modeling

10.4.1 Cardiovascular Diseases Modeled with iPSCs

10.4.2 Percent Share Utilization of iPSCs for Cardiovascular Disease Modeling

10.4.3 Proportion of iPSC Sources in Cardiac Studies

10.4.4 Proportion of Vector Types used in Reprogramming

10.4.5 Proportion of Differentiated Cardiomyocytes used in Disease Modeling

10.4.6 iPSC-Derived Organoids for Modeling Development and Disease

10.4.7 Modeling Liver Diseases using iPSC-derived Hepatocytes

10.4.8 iPSCs in Neurodegenerative Disease Modeling

10.4.9 Cancer-Derived iPSCs

10.5 iPSCs in Cell-Based Therapies

10.5.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials using iPSCs in Cell Therapy

10.5.1.1 Clinical Trials for AMD

10.5.1.2 Autologous iPSC-RPE for AMD

10.5.1.3 Allogeneic iPSC-RPE for AMD

10.5.1.4 iPSC-Derived Dopaminergic Neurons for Parkinson's disease

10.5.1.5 iPSC-Derived NK Cells for Solid Cancers

10.5.1.6 iPSC-derived Cells for GvHD

10.5.1.7 iPSC-derived Cells for Spinal Cord Injury

10.5.1.8 iPSC-derived Cardiomyocytes for Ischemic Cardiomyopathy

10.5.2 Leaders in iPSC-Based Cell Therapies



11. Other Novel Applications of IPSCS

11.1 iPSCs in Tissue Engineering

11.1.1 3D Bioprinting Techniques

11.1.2 Biomaterials

11.1.3 3D Bioprinting Strategies

11.1.4 Bioprinting Undifferentiated iPSCs

11.1.5 Bioprinting iPSC-Differentiated Cells

11.2 iPSCs in Animal Conservation

11.2.1 iPSC Lines for the Preservation of Endangered Species of Animals

11.2.2 iPSCs in Wildlife Conservation

11.3 iPSCs and Cultured Meat

11.3.1 Funding Raised by Cultured Meat Companies

11.3.4 Global Market for Cultured Meat



12. Deals in the IPSCS Sector

12.1 $250 million Raised by Century Therapeutics

12.2 BlueRock Therapeutics Launched with $225 Million

12.3 Collaboration between Allogene Therapeutics and Notch Therapeutics

12.4 Acquisition of Semma Therapeutics by Vertex Therapeutics

12.5 Evotec's Extended Collaboration with BMS

12.6 Licensing Agreement between Allele Biotechnology and Astellas Pharma

12.7 Co-development Agreement between Allele & SCM Lifesciences

12.8 Fate Therapeutics Signs $100 Million Deal with Janssen

12.9 Allele's Deal with Alpine Biotherapeutics

12.10 Editas and BlueRock's Development Agreement



13. Market Overview

13.1 Global Market for iPSCs by Geography

13.2 Global Market for iPSCs by Technology

13.3 Global Market for iPSCs by Biomedical Application

13.4 Global Market for iPSCs by Cell Types

13.5 Market Drivers

13.6 Market Restraints

13.6.1 Economic Issues

13.6.2 Genomic Instability

13.6.3 Immunogenicity

13.6.4 Biobanking of iPSCs



14. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Addgene, Inc.

Aleph Farms

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ALSTEM, INC.

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

AMS Biotechnology Europe, Ltd. (AMSBIO)

Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (ABM)

Applied StemCell (ASC), Inc.

Aruna Bio, Inc.

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Axol Bioscience, Ltd

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

BioCat GmbH

BlueRock Therapeutics

BrainXell

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology

Cellaria

CellGenix GmbH

Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies (CET)

Censo Biotechnologies, Ltd.

Century Therapeutics, LLC

CiRA

Corning, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd.

Cytovia Therapeutics

DefiniGEN

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

GenTarget, Inc.

Heartseed, Inc.

InvivoGen

iPS Portal, Inc.

iXCells Biotechnologies

Lonza Group, Ltd.

Megakaryon Corporation

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Merck/Sigma Aldrich

Metrion Biosciences, Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Ncardia

NeuCyte

Newcells Biotech

ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ORIG3N

Oslo University Hospital

PeproTech

Phenocell SAS

Platelet BioGenesis

Pluricell Biotech

PromoCell GmbH

Qiagen

R&D Systems, Inc.

ReproCELL

STEMCELL Technologies

Stemina Biomarker Discovery

Synthego Corp.

System Biosciences (SBI)

Takara Bio

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tempo Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TreeFrog Therapeutics

University of California

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

xCell Science, Inc.

Yashraj Biotechnology, Ltd.

