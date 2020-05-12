Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Banking Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tissue Banking market is expected to reach $3371.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2026. Tissue banking are utilized to gather the human tissues for the medial and research applications. Tissues banks stores tissues under cryogenic conditions and are additionally utilized in drug discovery and improvement, clinical trials, medical research etc. Human Tissues are widely used in the treatment of the damaged heart muscles, spinal cord injuries. Advancements in the treatment of cell and tissue disorders has created many prospects for tissue banking.



Factors such as increasing demand for regenerative medicines and growing number of bio banks across the globe are driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory norms by government for storage of tissues and approval of new products is restraining the market growth.



Based on end user, the clinical/therapeutic segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as tissue banking in therapeutics has wide clinical applications of involving different types of grafting such as cord blood, stem cell and others.



The key vendors mentioned are Tissue Banks International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Tecan Group Ltd, Taylor-Wharton International LLC, Eppendorf AG, Cureline Inc, CCLG Tissue Bank, Brooks Automation Inc, BioCision LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Custom BioGenic Systems (U.S.), EMD Millipore Corporation (U.S.), Organ Recovery Systems, Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Tissue Banking Market, By Service Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tissue Retrieval

5.3 Storage and Preservation

5.4 Serological Testing

5.5 Screening

5.6 Processing

5.7 Microbial Testing



6 Global Tissue Banking Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thawing Equipment

6.3 Storage System

6.4 Specimen Collection

6.5 Reagents and Chemicals

6.6 Quality Control Equipment

6.7 Labeling & Coding Equipment

6.8 Freezer/Cryopreservation systems

6.9 Alarming & Monitoring System



7 Global Tissue Banking Market, By Tissue Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Umbilical Cord

7.3 Soft Tissue

7.4 Skin Tissue

7.5 Pancreas Tissue

7.6 Lung Tissue

7.7 Liver Tissue

7.8 Kidney Tissue

7.9 Heart valves

7.10 Eye Tissue

7.11 Cardiovascular Tissue

7.12 Brain & Spinal Cord

7.13 Bone Tissue

7.14 Blood Tissue



8 Global Tissue Banking Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Media and Consumables

8.3 Accessories



9 Global Tissue Banking Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Application

9.3 Human Application



10 Global Tissue Banking Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tissue Banks

10.3 Research and Academic Institutes

10.4 Regenerative Medicines

10.5 Hospitals

10.6 Drug Discovery

10.7 Diagnostic Laboratories

10.8 Cosmetics

10.9 Clinical/Therapeutic

10.10 Biotech Companies

10.11 Bio Banking

10.12 Ambulatory Surgery Centres



11 Global Bottled Water Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Tissue Banks International

13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

13.3 Tecan Group Ltd

13.4 Taylor-Wharton International LLC

13.5 Eppendorf AG

13.6 Cureline Inc

13.7 CCLG Tissue Bank

13.8 Brooks Automation Inc

13.9 BioCision LLC

13.10 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

13.11 Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

13.12 Custom BioGenic Systems (U.S.)

13.13 EMD Millipore Corporation (U.S.)

13.14 Organ Recovery Systems, Inc

13.15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xee34t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900