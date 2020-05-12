Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bottled Water Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bottled Water market is expected to reach $267.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2026. Bottled water is packaged drinking water that is filtered and free from contamination. It is obtainable in plastic and glass water bottles, and is the most helpful way for the body to fulfil its hydration needs being effectively available in nearby retail stores and supermarkets.



Factors such as growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of preferring bottled water, increasing demand from high population and inefficient water supply management in certain residential areas are driving the market growth. However, campaigns and restrictions against improper disposal of plastic bottles is restraining the market growth.



Based on product, the functional water bottle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to health and wellness trends, along with exquisite product offerings from various global and regional players and growing consumer demand for functional beverages.



The key vendors mentioned are The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Global Beverages, RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getrnke GmbH & Co. KG, PepsiCo Inc., Nongfu Spring, Nestl S.A., Mountain Valley Spring Water, GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG, Danone Waters of America, Inc., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Vichy Catalan Corporation, CG Roxane, Icelandic Glacial and Bebidas SA.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Bottled Water Market, By Quality

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Premium

5.3 Non-Premium



6 Global Bottled Water Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Still Water

6.3 Spring water

6.4 Sparkling water

6.5 Purified water

6.6 Mineral water



7 Global Bottled Water Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Still Bottle Water

7.3 Packaged Drinking Water

7.4 Functional Water Bottle

7.5 Flavored Bottled Water

7.6 Distilled Bottled Water

7.7 Carbonated Bottle Water



8 Global Bottled Water Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.3 Glass



9 Global Bottled Water Market, By Purchasing Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

9.3 Online Retail Stores

9.4 Grocery Stores

9.5 Food Serving Places

9.6 E-retailers

9.7 Convenience/Drug Store

9.8 Clubs

9.9 Home and Office Delivery



10 Global Bottled Water Market, By Origin of Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Imported

10.3 Domestic



11 Global Bottled Water Market, By Pack Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 1501 ml and above

11.3 1001 ml - 1500 ml

11.4 501 ml - 1000 ml

11.5 331 ml - 500ml

11.6 330 ml



12 Global Bottled Water Market, By End User Packaging

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Plastic Bottle

12.3 Glass Bottle

12.4 Drum (Bulk)

12.5 Can



13 Global Bottled Water Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Strategic Benchmarking



15 Vendors Landscape

15.1 The Coca-Cola Company

15.2 Tata Global Beverages

15.3 RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getrnke GmbH & Co. KG

15.4 PepsiCo Inc.

15.5 Nongfu Spring

15.6 Nestle S.A.

15.7 Mountain Valley Spring Water

15.8 GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG

15.9 Danone Waters of America, Inc.

15.10 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

15.11 Hangzhou Wahaha Group.

15.12 Vichy Catalan Corporation

15.13 CG Roxane

15.14 Icelandic Glacial

15.15 Bebidas SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/497lq2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900