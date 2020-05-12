Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bottled Water Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bottled Water market is expected to reach $267.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2026. Bottled water is packaged drinking water that is filtered and free from contamination. It is obtainable in plastic and glass water bottles, and is the most helpful way for the body to fulfil its hydration needs being effectively available in nearby retail stores and supermarkets.
Factors such as growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of preferring bottled water, increasing demand from high population and inefficient water supply management in certain residential areas are driving the market growth. However, campaigns and restrictions against improper disposal of plastic bottles is restraining the market growth.
Based on product, the functional water bottle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to health and wellness trends, along with exquisite product offerings from various global and regional players and growing consumer demand for functional beverages.
The key vendors mentioned are The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Global Beverages, RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getrnke GmbH & Co. KG, PepsiCo Inc., Nongfu Spring, Nestl S.A., Mountain Valley Spring Water, GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG, Danone Waters of America, Inc., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Vichy Catalan Corporation, CG Roxane, Icelandic Glacial and Bebidas SA.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Bottled Water Market, By Quality
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Premium
5.3 Non-Premium
6 Global Bottled Water Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Still Water
6.3 Spring water
6.4 Sparkling water
6.5 Purified water
6.6 Mineral water
7 Global Bottled Water Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Still Bottle Water
7.3 Packaged Drinking Water
7.4 Functional Water Bottle
7.5 Flavored Bottled Water
7.6 Distilled Bottled Water
7.7 Carbonated Bottle Water
8 Global Bottled Water Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
8.3 Glass
9 Global Bottled Water Market, By Purchasing Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket
9.3 Online Retail Stores
9.4 Grocery Stores
9.5 Food Serving Places
9.6 E-retailers
9.7 Convenience/Drug Store
9.8 Clubs
9.9 Home and Office Delivery
10 Global Bottled Water Market, By Origin of Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Imported
10.3 Domestic
11 Global Bottled Water Market, By Pack Size
11.1 Introduction
11.2 1501 ml and above
11.3 1001 ml - 1500 ml
11.4 501 ml - 1000 ml
11.5 331 ml - 500ml
11.6 330 ml
12 Global Bottled Water Market, By End User Packaging
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Plastic Bottle
12.3 Glass Bottle
12.4 Drum (Bulk)
12.5 Can
13 Global Bottled Water Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 The Coca-Cola Company
15.2 Tata Global Beverages
15.3 RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getrnke GmbH & Co. KG
15.4 PepsiCo Inc.
15.5 Nongfu Spring
15.6 Nestle S.A.
15.7 Mountain Valley Spring Water
15.8 GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG
15.9 Danone Waters of America, Inc.
15.10 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.
15.11 Hangzhou Wahaha Group.
15.12 Vichy Catalan Corporation
15.13 CG Roxane
15.14 Icelandic Glacial
15.15 Bebidas SA
