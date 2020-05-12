ISELIN, N.J., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many non-residential customer buildings and facilities, including schools, hotels and gyms may have been unoccupied for weeks and perhaps months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Middlesex Water, (NASDAQ:MSEX) a provider of quality water service since 1897, wants to make building owners aware of an important potential water quality issue. Here’s why: water that has been sitting idle within plumbing systems of unoccupied or partially occupied buildings and facilities could harbor microbial and other inorganic matter which, over time of non-use, can become a health issue.



The Company recommends that as businesses start preparing their re-opening and return to office plans, those responsible for maintaining building water systems start to conduct a review of their internal building plumbing. While water in the mains that service customers is continually refreshed and contains a chlorine residual, stagnant or standing water can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of bacteria. Failing to proactively address this internal plumbing concern now could result in unforeseen and unintended water quality concerns for occupants once buildings begin to be reoccupied.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Middlesex Water Company has been providing essential water service to support public health protection. As New Jersey businesses slowly begin their return to work plans, we want to support ongoing public health by alerting building managers of the need to assess the safety of their building plumbing and devices after the prolonged shutdown,” said Middlesex Water Vice President of Operations Robert K. Fullagar. “This recommendation also applies to schools as well as hotels/motels, spas and beauty salons, fitness centers and gyms. When water use inside buildings is significantly reduced, water degradation can become a serious issue and should never be taken lightly,” added Fullagar.

Middlesex Water recommends that building owners and managers seek guidance on how to prepare their facility plumbing by reviewing the following resources:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Guidance for Building Water Systems,” https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html





The Environmental Science Policy & Research Institute, “Building Water Quality and Coronavirus: Flushing Guidance for Periods of Low or No Use”. https://www.rwater.com/media/4664/final_coronavirus-building-flushing-guidance-20200403.pdf

About Middlesex Water Company



Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

Middlesex Water Company

485C Route 1 South

Iselin, NJ 08830

(732) 638-7549

bsohler@middlesexwater.com