TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental health disorder in the United States.

Yoga has many benefits including natural anxiety relief that effectively reduces the heart rate, lowers blood pressure and eases respiration. As a mind-body practice, yoga combines movement, breathing, relaxation and meditation exercises to calm the nervous system and balance the body, mind, and spirit.

“Gentle, restorative yoga, or Hatha Yoga, is not only the perfect complementary therapy for those experiencing elevated levels of anxiety or have compromised immune systems,” says Sharon Lock, Patient Wellness Coordinator at Moffitt Cancer Center. “Yoga is also a great way to combat the stress that everyone is feeling with this ‘new normal.”

Moffitt Cancer Center understands the multiple benefits of yoga and while the Tampa campus typically offers classes and one-on-one sessions taught by oncology-trained yoga therapists, the threat of COVID-19 has temporarily paused yoga sessions. To supplement at-home activities, doctors and therapists recommend implementing basic poses into your work-form home environment to not only alleviate the effects of stress but to stay healthy while also practicing safe social distancing.

During this time, Lock recommends the gentle, restorative movements of Hatha yoga while utilizing chairs and props as it’s gentle enough to practice regardless of skill-level as well as during cancer treatment to help reduce anxiety, increase energy and support physical and emotional well-being.

For an introduction to Hatha Yoga, click here to visit Moffitt’s YouTube channel.

