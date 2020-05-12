Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Interconnect Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Interconnect market is expected to reach $17.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2018 to 2026.



Data center interconnect can be defined as a technique used to connect and enable networking between two or more different data centers. Data center interconnect is usually done in an enterprise environment to achieve IT and business objectives. One of the advantages of this technique is it allows different data centers to share resources, pass workloads, and work together. Such a technique can also be utilized to pool resources of multiple data centers to meet scalability goals.



Factors such as migration towards the cloud are driving, and growing borderless nature of global economy are driving the market growth. Though, high initial investment is restraining the market growth. Moreover, anticipated deployment of 5G, and proliferation of applications are the opportunities for the Data Center Interconnect market.



Based on application, the geo-clustering segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the benefit it provides for the protection of workloads across globally distributed data centers. Geo clustering detects hardware/software faults and immediately provides access to the application on another system without requiring administrative intervention.



The key vendors mentioned are Brocade Communications Systems Inc, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Cologix Inc, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd, Coresite Realty Corporation, Coriant GmbH, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Ekinops S.A, Fiber Mountain Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Infinera Corporation, and Juniper Networks Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Product

5.3 Services

5.4 Software



6 Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Transmission Lines

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Asynchronous

6.3 Synchronous



7 Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premise



8 Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Real-Time Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity

8.3 Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering)

8.4 Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility



9 Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3 Carrier Neutral Providers

9.4 Communication Service Providers

9.5 Content & Digital Media

9.6 Enterprises

9.7 Government

9.8 Healthcare

9.9 Retail

9.10 Telecommunication & IT Services



10 Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Brocade Communications Systems Inc

12.2 Ciena Corporation

12.3 Cisco Systems Inc

12.4 Cologix Inc

12.5 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd

12.6 Coresite Realty Corporation

12.7 Coriant GmbH

12.8 Digital Realty Trust Inc

12.9 Ekinops S.A

12.10 Fiber Mountain Inc

12.11 Fujitsu Ltd

12.12 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

12.13 Infinera Corporation

12.14 Juniper Networks Inc



