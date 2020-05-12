New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kombucha Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796607/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on kombucha market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of kombucha, new product launches, and availability of kombucha in different forms. In addition, health benefits of kombucha is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The kombucha market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes



The kombucha market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the kombucha market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of organized retailing, and growing preference for online shopping will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our kombucha market covers the following areas:

• Kombucha market sizing

• Kombucha market forecast

• Kombucha market industry analysis





