Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Greenhouse Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Greenhouse market is expected to reach $2.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2026.
Smart greenhouse is a concept of greenhouse that cultivates crops without human intervention. The crops in smart greenhouse grow without adjustment of climate or any human interference by any means for a particular period of time. The smart greenhouse uses various sensors and microprocessors to perform functions such as controlling temperature and irrigation system. Any type of fruit, plant, and vegetables can be grown at any time of year in smart greenhouse. This system is cost effective and improves efficiency & versatility of greenhouses.
Factors such as increasing adoption of indoor farming, and rising number of government initiatives are driving the market growth. Though, high investment cost owing to deployment of expensive systems is restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising global adoption of vertical farming technology, and emerging trend of rooftop farming in urban areas are the opportunities for the Smart Greenhouse market.
Based on end user, the commercial grower segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of high-tech structures, which provide stable, highly controlled environments for the cultivation of plants, such as vegetables, flowers, and fruits. Environmental factors such as fertilization, humidity, temperature, light exposure, irrigation, and ventilation can be precisely controlled by growers in smart greenhouses for the optimal growth of crops.
The key vendors mentioned are Nexus Corporation, Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Cultivar Ltd, Heliospectra AB, Lumigrow, Inc, Rough Brothers, Inc, Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Logiqs B.V, and Terrasphere Systems LLC.
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hydroponics
5.3 Non-Hydroponics
6 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Covering Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polycarbonate
6.3 Polyethylene
7 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Services
7.4 Software
8 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automated Pumps
8.3 Breeding Acceleration by Computer Control
8.4 Communication Technology
8.5 Control Systems
8.6 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems
8.7 Irrigation Systems
8.8 LED Grow Lights
8.9 Material Handling Equipment
8.10 Sensors and Cameras
8.11 Valves and Fittings
9 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flower Planting
9.3 Fruit Cultivation
9.4 Vegetable Cultivation
10 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial Growers
10.3 Research & Educational Institutes
10.4 Retail Gardens
11 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
