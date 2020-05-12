Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Greenhouse Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Greenhouse market is expected to reach $2.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2026.



Smart greenhouse is a concept of greenhouse that cultivates crops without human intervention. The crops in smart greenhouse grow without adjustment of climate or any human interference by any means for a particular period of time. The smart greenhouse uses various sensors and microprocessors to perform functions such as controlling temperature and irrigation system. Any type of fruit, plant, and vegetables can be grown at any time of year in smart greenhouse. This system is cost effective and improves efficiency & versatility of greenhouses.



Factors such as increasing adoption of indoor farming, and rising number of government initiatives are driving the market growth. Though, high investment cost owing to deployment of expensive systems is restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising global adoption of vertical farming technology, and emerging trend of rooftop farming in urban areas are the opportunities for the Smart Greenhouse market.



Based on end user, the commercial grower segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of high-tech structures, which provide stable, highly controlled environments for the cultivation of plants, such as vegetables, flowers, and fruits. Environmental factors such as fertilization, humidity, temperature, light exposure, irrigation, and ventilation can be precisely controlled by growers in smart greenhouses for the optimal growth of crops.



The key vendors mentioned are Nexus Corporation, Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Cultivar Ltd, Heliospectra AB, Lumigrow, Inc, Rough Brothers, Inc, Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Logiqs B.V, and Terrasphere Systems LLC.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hydroponics

5.3 Non-Hydroponics



6 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Covering Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polycarbonate

6.3 Polyethylene



7 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Services

7.4 Software



8 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automated Pumps

8.3 Breeding Acceleration by Computer Control

8.4 Communication Technology

8.5 Control Systems

8.6 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

8.7 Irrigation Systems

8.8 LED Grow Lights

8.9 Material Handling Equipment

8.10 Sensors and Cameras

8.11 Valves and Fittings



9 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flower Planting

9.3 Fruit Cultivation

9.4 Vegetable Cultivation



10 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Growers

10.3 Research & Educational Institutes

10.4 Retail Gardens



11 Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Nexus Corporation

13.2 Argus Control Systems Limited

13.3 Certhon

13.4 GreenTech Agro LLC

13.5 Netafim

13.6 Cultivar Ltd

13.7 Heliospectra AB

13.8 Lumigrow, Inc

13.9 Rough Brothers, Inc

13.10 Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

13.11 Logiqs B.V

13.12 Terrasphere Systems LLC



