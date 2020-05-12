- Edited stem-cell derived T-cells can kill MAGE-A4+ cancer targets in vitro -



- T-cell receptor expression edited in to stem cells - a milestone to build cell banks for clinical use -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, presented advances from its “off-the-shelf” or allogeneic platform at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual meeting which kicked off in virtual format today.

Data from a poster summarized recent advances in Adaptimmune’s allogeneic platform demonstrating the production of engineered T-cells, differentiated from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) (iT cells). The poster was presented by Garth Hamilton, PhD, a Principal Scientist at Adaptimmune, and Joanna Brewer, PhD, Adaptimmune’s SVP Allogeneic Research. There is a video webcast of this presentation available on the Adaptimmune website: https://bit.ly/2L6jtx5 .

“We have clearly demonstrated that we can make T-cells from stem cells. These cells express our engineered SPEAR TCR targeting MAGE-A4 and can kill tumor cells in vitro as effectively as control cells,” said Jo Brewer, Adaptimmune’s SVP of Allogeneic Research. “We have also reached a milestone in editing our engineered TCRs into the hiPSC genome to enable successful differentiation. This is one critical element as we plan to build large banks of pluripotent cells for our proprietary differentiation process, to generate functional T-cells expressing our engineered receptors. These are great advances as we prepare for clinical use.”

Summary

Poster Title: Driving ADP-A2M4 SPEAR Expression from an Endogenous Hematopoietic Lineage Promotor for “Off-the-Shelf” T-Cell Therapy for MAGE-A4 + Solid Tumors

Solid Tumors Edited hiPSCs (iT-cells) expressing the ADP-A2M4 TCR can kill cancer targets in vitro

Data suggests that, like autologous SPEAR T-cells currently in clinical trials, ADP-A2M4 iT-cells have potential to be an efficacious cell therapy

Ability to promote T-cell receptor expression in iT-cells via genetic knock-in at a defined locus offers an opportunity to produce multiple clonal iPSC banks encoding specific SPEAR TCRs against a range of tumor antigens

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR® (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

