STMicroelectronics Publishes its Annual Sustainability Report
Geneva, May 12, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report. The 23rd report contains details and highlights of ST’s sustainability performance in 2019 and presents the Company’s ambitions and longer-term goals for 2025 in alignment with the United Nations Global Compact1 Ten Principles and Sustainable Development Goals.
“Sustainability is one of the three pillars of ST’s value proposition. It is fully embedded in our company DNA and in the daily operations of ST’s 46,000 outstanding employees, who are once again proving their resilience, creativity and commitment to our communities in these challenging times. We approach sustainability by addressing the opportunities and challenges associated with the long-term trends reshaping our societies: our technologies are enablers of safer, greener mobility, advanced power & energy management across all types of systems and devices, and at the heart of the IoT & 5G. Addressing these opportunities and challenges paves the way to long-term sustainable growth for ST as a global company, for our stakeholders, and more broadly for society” said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics.
2019 highlights included:
Company & Business
People and communities
Environment
The 2020 Sustainability Report (2019 performance) can be viewed here and downloaded as a PDF here.
About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.
In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
1 The UN Global Compact asks companies to embrace, support and enact, within their sphere of influence, a set of core values in the areas of human rights, labor standards, the environment and anti-corruption. More information on the UN Global Compact is available at: http://www.unglobalcompact.org/aboutthegc/thetenprinciples/index.html
2 Responsible Business Alliance is the is the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains. http://www.responsiblebusiness.org/
3 Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
4 CDP: https://www.cdp.net
Formats available: