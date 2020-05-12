DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG) and feminized hemp genetics, announced today the appointment of Mark Alouf, Co-founder and COO of P1 Technologies to its Advisory Board.



“We are happy to announce Mark Alouf’s involvement with our company and appointment to our Advisory Board,” said Andrew Johnson, Exactus Chief Strategy Officer. “Mark’s expertise in technology and track record of business development and acquisitions, is going to be vital for us as we develop our presence and leadership in the hemp industry on a global level. Mark has created advanced IT systems that contributed to overall customer experience, has worked closely with a large network of partners, and we are looking forward to bringing his experience and network to Exactus to help us achieve our goal of being the number one source for hemp-derived specialty ingredients.”

“Exactus has an incredible advantage in business with the support of various industry leaders and I am happy to join the Advisory Board to help develop initiatives and create strategic plans for the future of the company,” said Mark Alouf.

Mark Alouf began his career working for IBM as a sales specialist and moved onto become the development manager for NQL, Inc. Mr. Alouf was responsible for new customer acquisitions, working closely with a network of channel partners, developing account strategies, and overseeing implementation of customer solutions. After working with Unisys and EMC in account management roles he moved on and founded P1 Technologies out of his garage. Mark bootstrapped P1 Technologies and grew it to over 25 million dollars in revenue gaining premier accounts in the media, entertainment, aerospace, telecommunications, and semiconductor spaces in the southern California market. Mr. Alouf earned a B.S. in Information Technology from East Carolina University.

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit the website at www.exactushemp.com .



About Exactus

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements

